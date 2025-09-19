Mukuru and MoneyGram Partner to Power Fintech-Led Cross - Border Payments Across Africa and Beyond

MoneyGram customers gain access to Mukuru's owned network of 1,250+ outlets and extensive agent and partner locations across Southern Africa, ensuring guaranteed liquidity and reliable last-mile delivery

JOHANNESBURG, ZA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Mukuru ( www.Mukuru.com ) , one of Africa's largest fintech platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses, and communities. The collaboration connects Mukuru to the global MoneyGram network and links two advanced financial technology platforms to deliver faster, more affordable, and inclusive remittance services across Africa, Asia, and beyond.

According to Oui Capital's latest market report ( https://apo-opa.co/4mmabvW ) ,Africa's cross-border market is forecast to triple in size to $1 trillion over the next decade, fuelled by mobile money adoption, digital wallets, and fintech partnerships. By combining Mukuru's technology-led Southern African infrastructure with MoneyGram's modern, global reach, millions of customers will benefit from greater access, flexibility, and security in how they send and receive money.

Supporting global financial access:

Global reach: Mukuru customers can now access MoneyGram's expansive payout network across Asia, East and West Africa with options to receive funds via cash pickup, direct transfers to bank accounts and mobile wallets.

Local strength: MoneyGram customers gain access to Mukuru's owned network of 1,250+ outlets and extensive agent and partner locations across Southern Africa, ensuring guaranteed liquidity and reliable last-mile delivery.

Inclusive choice: The partnership bridges cash and digital ecosystems, serving both banked and underserved customers with solutions tailored to emerging markets.

Technology-led integration:

At the core of these services is the partnership between two fintech platforms designed for speed, security, and scale:

API-driven interoperability enables real-time settlement and frictionless switching between digital and cash transactions.

Mobile-first access allows customers to transact easily through Mukuru's app, WhatsApp, USSD, and web channels, aligned with customer behaviour across Africa.

Best-in-class compliance and security ensure safe, regulated transactions that protect customers while maintaining simplicity.

"This is a milestone moment for Mukuru and the communities we serve. Together with MoneyGram, we are not just extending our network - we are building a technology bridge between traditional cash services and digital ecosystems. Our shared goal is to make cross-border payments simpler, faster, and more inclusive," said Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru.

"We partnered with Mukuru for their strong local presence and trusted brand across Southern Africa. What makes this collaboration so powerful is our shared commitment to putting the consumer first. Together, we're advancing financial inclusion by meeting customers where they are - whether through cash, mobile, or digital channels - and ensuring they enjoy the best possible experience at the best possible price. This partnership is a direct reflection of that shared mission," said Colin Marnewecke, VP, Sales - Africa at MoneyGram.

The partnership builds on both parties' track records of fintech innovation and strategic alliances with other key global distribution providers.

Caption: Left to Right: Colin Marnewecke, MoneyGram Sales VP - Africa; Rita Carvalho, MoneyGram Administrative Assistant; Salman Ayob, MoneyGram National Account executive; Tendai Tizirai, Mukuru Head of Expansion; Cleopatra Oula, MoneyGram National Accounts - Senior Manager; Dougal Bennett, Mukuru Chief Commercial Officer

Caption: Colin Marnewecke, MoneyGram Sales VP - Africa & Tendai Tizirai, Mukuru Head of Expansion

About Mukuru:

Mukuru is a leading next-generation financial services platform serving over 17 million customers across Africa, Asia and Europe. With more than 100 million transactions processed across 570+ corridors, Mukuru leverages technology to provide affordable, accessible financial services via both physical and digital channels. Recognised six times in the FXC Intelligence Top 100 Cross- Border Payment Companies, Mukuru is also an award-winning employer and innovation leader. www.Mukuru.com

About MoneyGram:

MoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance culture and has been honored as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years. https://www.MoneyGram.com/

