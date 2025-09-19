Striking a careful balance between technical limitations, market ambitions, and contractual realism in operating battery energy storage systems (BESS) is no easy task. Rigid battery warranties can often be a make-or-break factor in BESS asset management. As a result, many industry players now argue that adopting a more flexible approach to warranties could unlock greater value from these inherently flexible assets.From ESS News Current BESS warranty structures often limit operational flexibility, restricting how assets can be used - even when technically capable of more. Unlike commercial warranties, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...