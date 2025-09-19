Researchers in the United States have found microscopic pinholes in perovskites are responsible for the breakdown of such solar cells when under reverse bias conditions. They say the findings should push scientists and engineers to prioritize the production of pinhole-free films to make perovskites more robust and stable.A microscopic weak spot can lead to device failure in perovskite solar cells, according to new research. A team of scientists in the United States has studied how a perovskite solar cell degrades when under reverse bias conditions. Their research is presented in the paper "How ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...