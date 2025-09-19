Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Boston-based digital agency GoingClear has published its new eBook, "22 Must-Haves for B2B Websites," as a complementary reference for B2B businesses looking to enhance their digital presence, attract more leads, and improve conversions.

"22 Must-Haves for B2B Websites" eBook by GoingClear

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/266812_3488185b743a981d_001full.jpg

Many B2B websites experience failure due to unclear messaging, outdated designs, or poor optimization. These misalignments often result in lost leads and low buyer trust.

The eBook compiles expert advice and best practices from GoingClear's own projects to address these issues.

It is split into five concise, yet comprehensive chapters that help business owners, executives, and B2B marketers make informed decisions when it comes to designing, auditing, and improving their websites:

Chapter 1: Increase Trust & Conversion: The Power of Design and Navigation

Chapter 2: Content that Converts: Speak Their Language to Accelerate Their Journey

Chapter 3: Capture Attention, Drive Action

Chapter 4: Continuously Optimize with Data-Driven Insights

Chapter 5: Future-Proof Your Platform & Drive Long-term Growth

The eBook also includes a 22 Must-Haves Checklist, as well as a B2B Website Vendor Scoring Template to assist in decision-making.

"We developed this eBook to give B2B organizations a practical framework, with the goal of removing the kind of guesswork that only leads to wasted time, effort, and budget. This eBook will help teams focus on what matters most so their websites can reflect the professionalism of their offerings and serve their customers effectively," said Paul Scott, B2B website strategist at GoingClear.

Download a copy of the complimentary eBook at https://goingclear.com/resources/22-must-haves-for-b2b-websites/.

About GoingClear

Founded in 2001, GoingClear is a digital agency focused on helping businesses build and maintain digital presences that align with buyer expectations and industry best practices, driving measurable growth. With a focus on clarity and impact, GoingClear helps businesses strengthen their digital presence across platforms and industries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266812

SOURCE: DesignRush