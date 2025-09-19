KH Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: KH Group Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2025

KH Group Plc

Inside information, 19 September 2025 at 12:45 pm EEST

Inside information, profit warning: KH Group Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2025

KH Group Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2025.

In the 2024 Financial Statements Release published on 21 March 2025, the company estimated that both the net sales (EUR 194.0 million) and the comparable operating profit (EUR 7.2 million) will remain approximately at the same level year-on-year.

According to the updated guidance, the company estimates, with the continuing operations Group structure, to reach net sales of EUR 190-200 million and comparable operating profit of EUR 5-6 million in 2025.

The lowering of the guidance is based on an estimate of weaker operating profit in the largest business area KH-Koneet.

The company will publish its January-September 2025 Business Review on Friday, 31 October 2025.

KH GROUP PLC

