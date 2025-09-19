Humble Group AB: Humble Group Enters Next Phase With Efficiency Program And Business Focus Review

Following recent years' consolidation and integration efforts of strategically selected parts of the business, Humble Group AB ("Humble Group" or the "Company") has identified opportunities for further cost optimization and more efficient capital allocation. Therefore, an efficiency program is being launched, expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 80 million, while the Company also evaluates a streamlining of the group's business focus through structural alternatives such as divestments and industrial partnerships.

In 2025, the Company's focus has been to accelerate by executing on strategic growth initiatives, increasing its profitability focus, continuing cost optimizations, and building a stronger Humble Group. The efficiency program and the evaluation of a more streamlined business focus represent the next natural step in this development.

The efficiency program's annual savings of approximately SEK 80 million are expected to reach full effect within 12 months and will affect approximately 70 group positions. Restructuring costs for the implementation of the program amount to approximately SEK 35 million and will be reserved during the third quarter of 2025 and reported as items affecting comparability.

The evaluation of streamlining the Company's business focus, which today consists of four business areas and 45 subsidiaries, is a natural part of the Group's continued development as well as its overall strategy of creating value in small- and medium-sized FMCG companies. The evaluation may result in structural alternatives such as divestments of entire businesses or parts thereof, industrial partnerships, and new ownership structures.

"As we now enter the next phase of the group's development, we are taking an important step towards a more efficient cost structure, which is expected to strengthen both profitability and cash flow. Humble Group and several of our companies' increased levels of stability and maturity enable us to evaluate structural alternatives for these group companies. At the same time, this allows us to concentrate operations on areas of greatest strategic importance and profitability potential, while optimizing the group's capital allocation into a more favourable structure for future value growth," says Simon Petrén, CEO of Humble Group.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Petrén, CEO, Humble Group AB

E-mail: simon.petren@humblegroup.se

This information is such that Humble Group AB is required to publish in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information has been published by the above contact person, at the time specified by Humble Group AB's news distributor Cision at the time of publication of this press release.

ABOUT HUMBLE

Humble Group is a corporate group specializing in driving value and accelerating growth in small and medium-sized companies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Through an entrepreneurial approach and active ownership, Humble Group focuses on transforming its businesses to align with the future needs of consumers. The company manages a portfolio of brands, a global distribution network, and production facilities where its subsidiaries operate autonomously within their respective business areas, while Humble Group provides strategic guidance and support. The group is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information visit www.humblegroup.com

Humble is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap, under the ticker HUMBLE.