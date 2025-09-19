Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Award-winning full-service visual agency Colormatics won 14 ADDYs at this year's Spokane American Advertising Awards, the local leg of the American Advertising Awards. The recognitions highlight Colormatics' creative leadership and innovative storytelling for clients across diverse sectors.

The agency took home awards in various categories like Best of Show - Digital (Regional/National TV Campaign), Gold - Online Advertising, Gold - National TV Campaign, and more.

Colormatics' Award-Winning Campaign for Squatty Potty | Source: Colormatics

The agency's award-winning campaigns included high-profile work for PrizePicks, a fast-growing fantasy sports app, and Squatty Potty, a household consumer brand known for viral advertising.

The ADDYs, organized by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), recognize excellence in advertising across creative, design, and media categories.

All Gold ADDY-winning campaigns will move on to the district level of the awards competition.

Colormatics' 14 awards underscore its position as a creative force capable of driving brand impact in competitive industries.

"These awards reflect the strength of our team's creativity and the trust our clients place in us. Our team is proud of the recognition, but even more proud of the measurable results these campaigns delivered," said Chris Marcus, CEO at Colormatics.

With wins across multiple categories, Colormatics continues to expand its reputation as an agency that merges cultural relevance with measurable performance.

To view Colormatics' award-winning work, please visit https://www.colormatics.com/article/taking-home-the-gold/.

About Colormatics:

In an era of shrinking attention spans, Colormatics helps brands break through with video-first storytelling. As a video-led creative agency, Colormatics blends insights, creative, and media strategy to deliver campaigns that inspire, engage, and drive measurable results.

