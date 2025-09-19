Tens of thousands of entries expected, focusing on concrete's essential role

Overall winner of the free-to-enter competition will receive top prize of $10,000 USD

With category prizes of $2,500 USD across each theme

This year's Concrete in Life, a popular global photography competition which celebrates the essential role of concrete across the world, has been officially launched. Now in its 7th year, the competition which receives tens of thousands of entries every year from every corner of the world, highlights the sustainability, versatility, beauty and durable presence of the world's most used material after water.

Overall Winner, Concrete in Life 2024/25, Venice Beach Skating by Henrik Hagerup, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, USA

Run by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), the competition is open to everyone professionals, amateurs, or anyone with a smart phone, and entry to the competition is free.

Contestants will have a chance to win the crown with a top prize of $10,000 prize money for Best Overall Concrete in Life photo, while each category winner will receive $2,500.

Thomas Guillot, GCCA Chief Executive and one of the competition judges, said: "Concrete is essential to our lives, building our roads, bridges, houses and the cities we live in. Its innate properties of strength and versatility have led it to create some of the best and most beautiful architecture and infrastructure of our time. Our Concrete in Life photography competition gives people the chance to capture the beauty of concrete and show what it means to them."

Contestants are invited to submit their pictures posting on their social media accounts and tagging the competition ConcretInLife2526 and one the following categories.

UrbanConcrete images of the city landscapes and buildings around us, both well-known and hidden away

ConcreteInfrastructure photographs of the infrastructure that enables our world, in our cities and rural, above and below ground

ConcreteInDailyLife the human side of concrete and how it's used and interacted with daily

ConcreteBeautyAndDesign capturing the beauty of concrete, showing how it's used in a particularly striking visual way, whether at a large or small scale

Rajneesh Khattar - Senior Group Director, World of Concrete and competition judge, said: "Concrete is everywhere and its impact on our everyday lives is hard to ignore. With construction being the art of making a meaningful whole out of many parts, it's time to appreciate the aesthetic and architectural appeal of concrete besides its versatile applications, immense strength and durability."

Chris George Content Director, Digital Camera World and longstanding competition judge, said: "Concrete is all around us and has a beauty that might not always be obvious to some people. The Concrete in Life global photography competition continues to prove it is possible to take stunning shots of architecture and the manmade environment that show off the beauty of this universal building material."

The competition is open until 30 November 2025, with the winners announced in early 2026. For more details of the competition and for photos from previous years, please visit https://gccassociation.org/concreteinlife.

Mr Guillot added: "We've received over 20,000 photos from both professional and amateur photographers every year for the last few years and look forward to receiving even more inspiring entries this year."

About the GCCA: The GCCA and its members account for the majority of global cement production capacity outside of China, as well as a growing number of Chinese manufacturers. Member companies have committed to reducing and ultimately eliminating CO2 emissions in concrete. Through the launch of its Roadmap in 2021, cement and concrete became the first global essential industry to commit to delivering net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

