Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Announces Launch Of Its Quarterly Newsletter On Its Corporate Website

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH) is pleased to announce its official quarterly newsletter. This newsletter, which will be available on GreenRainEnergy.com, will have up to date information on all the company's projects and statements. GreenRainEnergy.com is the primary source for all corporate updates, project developments, and official announcements & filings.

The website has direct links to all of Green Rain Energy's official social media channels, ensuring streamlined communication and easy access to company announcements. Green Rain Energy Holdings official website includes links to published press releases, financial updates, and direct access to the company's social media sites. "Our quarterly newsletter is important in our growth and transparency," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy. "With our website as the central hub for corporate disclosures, project updates, regulatory filings, and social media connections, our newsletter keeps us moving forward."

The official Green Rain Energy YouTube channel provides video summaries of our press releases, new and upcoming projects, and provides subscribers with information on an up to the minute basis. All Green Rain Energy social media sites disseminate the videos published on YouTube, providing seamless and comprehensive information on a consistent basis. All of the company's new social media sites redirect the subscribers to GreenRainEnergy.com.

About Green Rain Energy: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy development company focused on advancing sustainable power solutions. Through strategic partnerships, scalable infrastructure, and a diversified project pipeline, the Company is dedicated to delivering long-term value for shareholders while supporting the transition to a clean energy economy. The Company is also committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/green-rain-energy-holdings-otc-greh-announces-launch-of-its-quarterly-newsletter-o-1075886