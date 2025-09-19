Max Stock Limited: Max Stock Announces General Meeting Results

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") held on September 18, 2025 a general meeting of its shareholders and reported that all of the agenda items had been approved with the required majorities, as follows:

Reappointment of Ernst & Young Israel - Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, to serve as the Company's auditors until the next annual general meeting and to authorize the Company's board of directors to establish its fees.

Required majority: ordinary majority.

Reappointment of the directors listed below (who are not external directors) currently serving on the Company's board of directors, until the end of the next annual general meeting: Ms. Zehavit Cohen (non-external director); Mr. Ori Max (non-external director); Mr. Erez Nahum (non-external director); Ms. Limor Brik-Shay (non-external director); Mr. Guy Gissin (non-external director); Ms. Suzan Mazzawi (independent director).

Required majority: ordinary majority.

Extension of the management and consulting services agreement with Moose Holdco Ltd., one of the Company's controlling shareholders, for an additional 3-year term commencing on September 14, 2025.

Required majority: Extraordinary majority.

Approval of the Company's amended remuneration policy for a 3-year term commencing on September 14, 2025.

Required majority: Extraordinary majority.

Approval of an extension of the letters of indemnity given by the Company to officers with an affinity with the controlling shareholders, to officers related to the controlling shareholders and to officers with who the controlling shareholders may have a personal interest in being granted letters of indemnity, for a three-year period commencing on September 14, 2025.

Required majority: Extraordinary majority.

Approval of an extension of the letters of release given by the Company to directors with an affinity with the controlling shareholders, to directors related to the controlling shareholders and to directors with who the controlling shareholders may have a personal interest in being granted letters of release, for a three-year period commencing on September 14, 2025.

Required majority: Extraordinary majority.

