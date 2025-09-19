Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Gold Announces Upsize of Private Placement

Not for dissemination to the United States Newswire Services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE: RSG) is pleased to announce that, due to the high level of interest, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), to now raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 through the sale of a combination of units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit and common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares"), at a price of $0.05 per FT Share. The other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from the Company's news release dated August 11, 2025.

The proceeds from the Units issued under the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The proceeds from the FT Shares issued under the Offering will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Gold Anchor Project. The securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering to eligible finders, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Company has obtained the approval of the CSE for an extension of the deadline for completing the Offering and intends to close a second and final tranche of the Offering as soon as possible, and in any event, on or before October 17, 2025.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a dynamic Canadian exploration company targeting major gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project, strategically located in central Newfoundland-one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale grassroots project is the second-largest (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) property within an emerging gold district. It is strategically located on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits. Numerous gold-bearing faults are within the project limits, including the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults. For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the Offering (including the timing for the completion thereof and the use of proceeds therefrom) and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with exploration and development; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of minerals, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of mineral resources; contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.