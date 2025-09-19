SMX Public Limited: SMX Becomes the Ghost Buster of Buried Black Carbon and Fire Retardant Plastics

Exposing carbon black and flame-retardant plastics with one scan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / The world has been told for years that we must choose between sustainability and safety. If we want recycled materials, we may have to accept a compromise in performance. If we want maximum fire safety, we may have to tolerate chemicals whose presence can only be assumed, not proven. That false choice has haunted regulators, manufacturers, and consumers alike, because no one has been able to deliver both with certainty. Until now.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has created a breakthrough that makes the trade-off vanish. By embedding molecular markers directly into materials, the company enables a single scan to do something no one thought possible. It can prove that a product contains verifiable recycled content and, at the very same time, confirm that it holds the flame retardants necessary to protect lives. Recycling verified. Fire safety verified. Ghost plastics exposed. One scan, two proofs, zero compromise.

Because this goes deeper than traditional recycling blind spots. SMX is the first company to track and certify the invisible " ghost plastics " - the carbon black and flame-retardant compounds that conventional systems cannot detect and usually banish to landfills or incinerators. By making the invisible visible, SMX has brought the hardest plastics out of the graveyard and back into supply chains with proof built in.

Old Systems Failed

This matters because the old system has failed on both counts. Recycling has too often been a story of good intentions undermined by weak follow-through. Materials labeled as sustainable turn out to be nothing of the sort once traced back through the supply chain. Consumers are left skeptical, governments are left guessing, and progress stalls. Flame retardants have been no less problematic. Producers assert their chemicals are present and effective, but when tested in the real world, too many products fall short. The Grenfell Tower fire in London proved the cost of that gap in the starkest terms imaginable. Materials sold as fire-resistant accelerated a tragedy that claimed dozens of lives and left regulators grasping for answers.

SMX's technology changes that equation entirely. By embedding proof into the molecular structure of materials, sustainability and safety can now be verified together. No paperwork. No assumptions. No loopholes. A scan can verify to regulators that recycled content is real, inform insurers that flame retardants are indeed present, and confirm to manufacturers that products leaving their plants meet all claims stated on their labels. And critically, it can expose the ghost plastics that have haunted the system for decades, turning them from invisible waste into verifiable assets.

The vision is not a far-off dream. It is already in motion. In Singapore, SMX is working with A*STAR to build the world's first national plastics passport platform. Every unit of plastic carries its own digital identity tied to molecular proof, giving policymakers a tool to enforce circularity targets with science instead of slogans. In Europe, SMX has an LOI with REDWAVE to place this verification directly on factory floors, turning conveyor belts into checkpoints of trust where proof is built into the process. These programs demonstrate that the system is both scalable and practical.

One Scan, Two Verifications

Now comes the next chapter, and it is the most profound yet. SMX is extending this same verification to flame retardants , and doing so with the full engagement of the North American Flame Retardant Alliance. NAFRA represents the largest producers and distributors in the field, and for years, it has faced the credibility problem head-on. Working with SMX, the alliance can finally replace claims with proof. It can tell regulators that fire safety is no longer a matter of assumption. It can tell the public that disasters like Grenfell will not be repeated on its watch. And it can prove that recycled materials can be both safe and sustainable in the very applications where performance is non-negotiable.

The combination is nothing short of transformational. For the first time, recycled plastics can flow into high-risk sectors like construction, aviation, and automotive without a shadow of doubt about their safety. Flame retardants can be certified in real time, creating a new benchmark for compliance that is global, enforceable, and transparent. Insurers can reduce liability, governments can move from paper mandates to scientific enforcement, and manufacturers can reclaim consumer trust.

An Action, Not a Mission Statement

SMX has always been clear about its mission. It is not to talk about a circular economy, but to make it enforceable. It is not to debate fire safety, but to prove it. The company is delivering a system where sustainability and safety are not two competing goals but two halves of the same scan. Recycling and fire resistance, verified together, with ghost plastics exposed for the first time in history.

The message to the world is as clear as it is overdue. We do not have to choose between safety and sustainability. We can demand and verify both. With partners like A*STAR, REDWAVE, and NAFRA, SMX has built the infrastructure to make it happen. The false trade-off is gone. In its place is a new reality, one scan that proves what matters most: that the future can be sustainable, safe, and filled with the ghost plastics we used to bury.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

