Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phemex Introduces On-chain Earn to Streamline Staking and Improve Capital Efficiency

APIA, Samoa, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, the most efficient crypto exchange, announced the launch of On-chain Earn, a new staking service that integrates proof-of-stake rewards directly into the platform. The introduction of On-chain Earn marks a significant enhancement to Phemex Earn, its wealth management product, providing users with a streamlined mechanism to generate competitive yield on assets such as ETH and SOL without navigating external wallets or decentralized applications.

Phemex Introduces On-chain Earn to Streamline Staking and Improve Capital Efficiency (PRNewsfoto/Phemex)

By integrating staking protocols into Phemex, On-chain Earn improves capital usage for clients: assets remain within a unified account, rewards are distributed transparently, and liquidity is preserved according to each network's rules. This streamlines what has traditionally been a fragmented process into one efficient, secure, and user-friendly experience.

As part of the launch, Phemex is introducing an exclusive ETH Pool. In addition to receiving ETH staking rewards via wstETH, participants in this pool will also automatically accumulate Mellow Points and Symbiotic Points, which are expected to qualify for future project airdrops. This provides users with potential upside beyond standard staking returns, further differentiating Phemex's offering in the market.

Key Advantages:

  • Competitive staking yields from supported protocols
  • One-click staking with no additional setup
  • Flexible unstaking aligned with blockchain terms
  • Institutional-grade protection with transparent reward tracking

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, commented: "On-chain Earn is designed to maximize efficiency in how users put their assets to work. Instead of navigating multiple wallets and platforms, clients can now earn directly within Phemex while retaining visibility and control. This reflects our on-going mission as the most efficient exchange - helping traders and investors deploy capital seamlessly across products, while extracting the most value from their assets."

With On-chain Earn, Phemex strengthens its wealth management suite alongside Spot and Futures trading. Stage two of the rollout will expand the service to additional networks and assets, bringing users an even greater choice in how they earn and manage capital.

About Phemex
Founded in 2019, Phemex is the most efficient crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products that combine seamless functionality with institutional-grade security. Known for its reliability and innovative edge, Phemex stands out for prioritizing user experience and transparency in an industry where trust is essential.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777312/20250919_180506.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-introduces-on-chain-earn-to-streamline-staking-and-improve-capital-efficiency-302561505.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.