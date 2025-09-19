Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164
19.09.25 | 14:43
22,140 Euro
-0,05 % -0,010
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change to Essity's Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Donato Giorgio, President Global Supply Chain and member of the Executive Management Team, will leave Essity.

Donato Giorgio joined Essity in 2009 and has held various leadership positions within Essity's global manufacturing and supply chain. In 2015 he became a member of the Executive Management Team and under his leadership, the company has developed its sustainable manufacturing and circular resource solutions.

"Donato Giorgio has been a strong force behind Essity's transformation in global supply chain excellence. I would like to thank Donato for his contributions to Global Supply Chain and to Essity and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO, Essity.

Donato Giorgio will leave his position October 31, 2025. The recruitment process for his successor has been initiated.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/change-to-essity-s-executive-management-team,c4236712

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4236712/3676511.pdf

Change to Essity's Executive Management Team

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-to-essitys-executive-management-team-302561504.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
