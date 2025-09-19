Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency, Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria and Dutch solar manufacturer Solarge BV are teaming up via a special purpose vehicle to will establish and operate a 1 GW solar panel manufacturing facility.Nigeria's state-owned Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has partnered with the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) and Dutch solar manufacturer Solarge BV to create a special purpose vehicle that will establish and operate a 1 GW solar panel manufacturing facility in Nigeria. The three parties have set up Solarge Nigeria Limited via a deal signed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...