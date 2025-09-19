Labor Smart, Inc.: Adios Production Milestone: Lime & Strawberry Completing This Week; Spicy & Mango Next Week - DTC Pre-Orders Ship Week of September 29, Retail to Follow

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) today announced a major production update for its flagship tequila-based ready-to-drink brand, Adios:

Lime & Strawberry are completing this week Spicy & Mango complete next week Direct-to-consumer pre-orders begin shipping the week of September 29, 2025 Retail rollout to follow DTC fulfillment

"Adios was built to be best-in-class-bold flavor, clean finish, and a modern profile consumers actually want," said Tom Zarro, Chairman of LTNC. "Hitting these production milestones sets us up to deliver, first to our pre-order customers and then quickly to retail."

"Our mandate has been simple: get it right and then scale," added Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. "With Lime, Strawberry, Spicy, and Mango locked on the line, we're executing the plan-DTC first, then broad retail distribution."

Customer Pre-Orders & DTC Fulfillment

Customers who placed pre-orders will receive an email from our DTC partner, Flaviar (formerly Speakeasy Co.) requesting any additional information needed to finalize shipments. This ensures seamless fulfillment beginning the week of September 29.

Thank You

To our customers, partners, and shareholders-thank you. Your patience while we finalized formulations and packaging helped us deliver what we believe is the best-tasting tequila RTD on the market. Building Adios in partnership with Cookies has allowed us to create something genuinely special.

Manny Pacquiao Foundation

As part of our broader mission, Adios is proud to support initiatives connected to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, a nonprofit focused on uplifting communities through relief, education, and health programs. More details on upcoming activations will be shared as we expand distribution.

Stay Connected

For updates, product info, and retail timing, visit adiosspirits.com.

About Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC:LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc. is a Wyoming-based public company focused on developing and scaling innovative consumer brands in beverage and wellness. LTNC partners with leading creators, distributors, and retailers to build long-term value across its portfolio.

Investor Relations

ir@laborsmartinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/adiostm-production-milestone-lime-and-strawberry-completing-this-week-sp-1075767