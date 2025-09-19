MaxWell Clinic Enters Eighth Year of Offering Habitat Optimizing Plasma Exchange a Promising Therapy for Alzheimers Disease

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / In recognition of World Alzheimer's Day on September 21, MaxWell Clinic today announced that it is entering its eighth year of offering a promising therapy for patients and families affected by Alzheimer's disease. The clinic is home to the nation's largest private outpatient apheresis center and the only patented program offering Habitat Optimizing Plasma Exchange® (H.O.P.E.), an advanced form of therapeutic plasma exchange designed to support brain health.

H.O.P.E. removes selected harmful substances from plasma and replaces them with a freshly balanced solution. The therapy is designed to support cellular repair, strengthen communication between cells, and promote regeneration. By creating a cleaner internal environment, H.O.P.E. may help slow the progression of Alzheimer's and support healthier brain function.

"Alzheimer's challenges millions of families," said David Haase, MD, founder and medical director of MaxWell Clinic. "The future of Alzheimer's care is not resignation. It is regeneration. With Habitat Optimizing Plasma Exchange® we work to optimize the internal habitat so the body and brain can do what they are designed to do. Our goal is to help slow decline and improve function in a way that is practical and patient centered."

Who may benefit

• Individuals concerned about memory loss, cognitive decline, or Alzheimer's

• Patients living with autoimmune or chronic inflammatory conditions under medical care

• Adults seeking support for healthy aging and resilience

MaxWell Clinic has performed plasma exchange since 2018 and serves patients who travel from across the United States to Nashville for consultation and care.

Patients and caregivers can learn more about H.O.P.E. and schedule a consultation by calling or texting 615-370-0091 or visiting MaxWellClinic.com.

About MaxWell Clinic

Founded in 2003, MaxWell Clinic is Nashville's premier integrative and functional medicine center. Led by David Haase, MD, the clinic practices Personalized Systems Medicine®-an approach that views the body as an interconnected system rather than isolated parts. With services that include prevention, regeneration, and advanced therapies such as Habitat Optimizing Plasma Exchange®, MaxWell Clinic's mission is to help patients regain, maintain, and optimize health through innovative and evidence-informed care.

