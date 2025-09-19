Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Appoints Technologist and British Army Veteran Karl Eze as UK Strategic Advisor to Ondas Capital

Appointment strengthens Ondas Capital's presence in the United Kingdom to support technology and defense development initiatives

Seasoned executive brings military, financial, and entrepreneurial experience to accelerate Ondas Capital's international strategy

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, today announced that Karl Eze has been appointed as Strategic Advisor for the United Kingdom for Ondas Capital. Based in London, Mr. Eze will represent Ondas Capital, providing strategic insight into technology and defense markets, strengthening industry relationships, and supporting Ondas' mission to connect advanced technology, defense innovation, and global opportunities.

"Ondas Capital is building a strong international platform," said James Acuna, Chief Operating Officer of Ondas Capital. "Having Karl as our trusted voice and representative in the UK gives us a direct presence in one of the most critical markets for technology and defense development."

Mr. Eze brings more than a decade of military service and extensive experience across technology, finance, and entrepreneurship. He served in an Elite Commando unit of the British Army, reaching the rank of Major, including operational tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and later directed £400 million of software and digital transformation projects at Army Headquarters. Following his military service, Mr. Eze transitioned into financial services through the Goldman Sachs Veterans Integration Programme, holding senior roles in market risk and governance. An experienced executive, with C-Suite positions in national security, unmanned robotic systems and deep tech startups, Karl combines an intuitive affinity to solving user challenges with the application of novel technologies.

In addition, Mr. Eze is the founder and CEO of Point-Zenith, a London-based firm focused on national security, emerging technology, and drone regulation. He holds a BSc in Human Genetics from University College London and an PGDip in Battlespace Technology from Cranfield University at the UK Defence Academy. He continues to serve in the Army Reserve with the Honourable Artillery Company.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

