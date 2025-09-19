Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
19.09.25 | 13:41
0,487 Euro
-2,99 % -0,015
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4920,50615:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2025 14:24 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KH Group Oyj: Inside information: Carl Haglund appointed as CEO of KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc
Inside information 19 September 2025 at 3.20 pm EEST

Inside information: Carl Haglund appointed as CEO of KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc ("KH Group" or the "Company") has appointed Carl Haglund, M.Sc (Econ.), as the new CEO of the Company. Haglund is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Haglund has also served for many years as Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordic Rescue Group Oy ("Nordic Rescue Group"), a subsidiary of KH Group. Haglund takes up his new position as CEO of the Company as of today 19 September 2025. Haglund will step down from the Board of Directors of the Company as of today but will continue as Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordic Rescue Group. The Board of Directors of KH Group will otherwise continue without changes to its composition.

Haglund has served as CEO of Veritas Pension Insurance Company during 2021-2025 and prior to that, among other things, in senior leadership roles at Accenture and bioenergy company Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group, and as Member of the Finnish Parliament, Finland's Minister of Defence and Member of the European Parliament. Haglund has also held board positions in many publicly listed companies.

Juha Karttunen, Chair of the Board of Directors of KH Group:

"Carl knows KH Group well, having served for many years as Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordic Rescue Group and, from 2025, as a member of the Board of Directors of KH Group Plc. I believe that Carl's energetic approach and strong strategic change management skills will provide excellent support for the implementation of KH Group's strategy as the Company enters its next phase of development as an industrial group, and his task will be to take KH Group to this next phase over the coming year. At the same time, the Company will, as previously announced, seek to exit Indoor Group."

The Board of Directors of KH Group and Ville Nikulainen have at the same time agreed that Nikulainen will leave his position as CEO of the Company as of today. Nikulainen will continue to work for the Company in the strategic transformation process of KH Group until the end of 2025.

Juha Karttunen, the Chair of the Board of Directors of KH Group:

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to warmly thank Ville Nikulainen for his comprehensive contribution to the implementation of KH Group Plc's strategy during the Company's transformation journey."

Carl Haglund:

"KH Group is a very familiar organisation to me, and leading the Company's transformation journey is an inspiring assignment and project."

The CV of Carl Haglund has been appended to this release.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Chair of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, tel. +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Nordic Rescue Group and Indoor Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, rescue vehicle manufacturer as well as interior decoration retailer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.