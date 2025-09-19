Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.: Heritage Distilling Announces Ticker Symbol Change to "IPST"

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASK) (the "Company") today announced that it will change its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") from "CASK" to "IPST", effective at the opening of trading on Monday September 22, 2025. The CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will remain unchanged.

The new ticker reflects the Company's strategic focus on its $IP token treasury strategy and the $80 trillion intellectual property economy. No action is required by current stockholders. Shares of the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

Additional details regarding the Company's strategy and results of its recent Special Meeting of Stockholders will be provided in a separate press release expected to be issued on Monday September 22, 2025 before market open.



About IP Strategy

IP Strategy is the d/b/a name of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: CASK) new treasury reserve vehicle centered on $IP, the native token of Story. Through this strategy, the Company offers public market investors both category-wide exposure to the programmable IP economy, a regulated, equity-based path to participate in its growth spanning media, brands, and AI training data without needing to hold crypto directly. Learn more at www.ipstrategy.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expected timing of the Company's ticker symbol change, the Company's $IP token treasury strategy and the expected timing for announcing the results of its recent Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's digital asset treasury strategy, the value of $IP, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions, that the Company's stock price may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds, the stability or demand of the Story Network, the ability of the Company to execute on its treasury reserve plans, the Company's yield and capital management strategies and $IP's potential. These and other risks concerning the Company's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 filed on August 26, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as the supplemental risk factors included in Addendum A to the form of Subscription Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 11, 2025. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

