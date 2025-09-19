Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Russell 2000 hits first record since 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 19th

  • Stocks are little changed early Friday after another record day on Wall Street. All three major indices hit new highs, and the small-cap Russell 2000 joined them for the first time since 2021.
  • The rally came a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% as expected. There are no economic reports scheduled for today.
  • NYSE-listed Fedex shares jumped 5% in extended hours. It issued a better-than-expected earnings report with net income of $820 million.

Opening Bell
J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Closing Bell
IBM (NYSE: IBM) celebrates the 2025 winners of IBM's Sustainable Innovation Prize

NYSE Logo (PRNewsfoto/New York Stock Exchange)

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777369/NYSE_Sept_19_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--russell-2000-hits-first-record-since-2021-302561535.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
