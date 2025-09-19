Tradable Bits Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Liga MX Club Querétaro F.C. Collaboration to Deliver Innovative, Fan-Centric Experiences

MEXICO CITY, MX / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Tradable Bits , the global leader in fan data technology, today announced a multi-year partnership with Mexican soccer club Querétaro F.C. The agreement marks a significant step toward modernizing the club's fan engagement under its new ownership, Innovatio Capital.

Through this partnership, Tradable Bits will provide Querétaro F.C. with advanced tools to acquire, analyze, and activate fan data-enabling the club to deliver personalized experiences and strengthen its relationships with both supporters and sponsors. By integrating with Querétaro's ticketing, marketing, and in-venue systems, Tradable Bits' technology will help optimize the club's commercial growth and elevate the Gallos Blancos fan experience.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to transforming every aspect of Querétaro F.C. with a future-focused approach," said Pepe Escamilla, Chief Business Officer of Querétaro F.C. "Together with Tradable Bits, we are building a modern, innovative club that celebrates our local identity while introducing fans and partners to cutting-edge, global-standard experiences. This is a turning point for Gallos Blancos, one that leverages technology to drive passion, connection, and growth."

"We are excited to partner with Querétaro F.C. at such a pivotal moment in the club's history," said Darshan Kaler, Founder and CEO of Tradable Bits. "We share the vision with the club's leadership that data and technology can transform live sports, and this collaboration will take Gallos Blancos fans to a new level of connection and innovation."

"Partnering with Tradable Bits is the right step towards understanding our fans through valuable information that will then allow us to make accurate commercial decisions on current and new outlets. Looking forward to maximizing the platform and working with their team." Jaime Caro Del Castillo Commercial Vice President of Querétaro F.C.

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits' proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organisations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits' technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organisations. More than 100 leading organisations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents' GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at www.tradablebits.com .

