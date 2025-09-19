tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO Moves to Unite Traditional Derivatives and Digital Assets with CFTC DCO and DCM Applications

Combining the safeguards of futures markets with the transparency of blockchain to integrate diverse financial products on one platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / tZERO Group, Inc., a pioneer in blockchain-powered capital markets, today announced that it has filed applications with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to acquire licenses for both a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and a Designated Contract Market (DCM).

As part of its core focus on increasing market efficiency, transparency and multi-asset interoperability through blockchain and smart contract technology, this is an important step for tZERO for several reasons:

Regulatory flexibility - These designations would equip tZERO to navigate cryptocurrencies and other non-security digital assets with agility, particularly as U.S. policymakers explore frameworks that may extend CFTC jurisdiction in this space.

Expanded product suite - They would also enable tZERO to potentially introduce additional offerings, including predictive markets, futures and options tied to both digital and traditional assets, and other derivatives - all through a seamless, integrated platform.

Investor access and transparency - Tokenized and fractionalized derivatives can broaden investor participation beyond large institutions, enhance transparency, and drive faster, more efficient trading, liquidity, settlement, and risk management.

Innovation in market design - Through smart contract technology, tZERO would be able to bring programmable and customizable instruments to the derivatives markets, increasing efficiency and, over time, supporting the shift toward self-regulating digitally native products.

Unified, interoperable marketplace - By pursuing both licenses, tZERO is positioning itself to connect traditional derivatives with emerging digital products, creating a single venue for compliant issuance, regulatory oversight, trading, and clearing.

"This step is very much organic to our focused mission as a digital innovator with leading infrastructure," said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. "The convergence of traditional and digital markets in an interoperable and self-regulating ecosystem powered by technology is no longer a theoretical concept - it's happening now. As we advance that drive, we will also continue to provide the kind of compliant and regulated environment that institutional and other counterparties expect."

A DCO is a CFTC-regulated clearinghouse that manages the clearing and settlement of derivatives transactions, including futures, options, and swaps. By acting as the central counterparty in derivatives transactions, a DCO ensures integrity at the transaction level, thereby reducing systemic risk. A DCM, meanwhile, is a CFTC-regulated exchange authorized to list and trade futures and options contracts, providing transparent price discovery and fair access to market participants. Together, DCO and DCM registrations form the backbone of the U.S. derivatives market structure.

"With decades in the futures markets, I've seen firsthand how vital robust, regulated clearing and exchange infrastructure is to the health of global capital markets," added Al Swimmer, Chief Strategic Relationships Officer at tZERO. "These filings reflect our conviction that the same rigor and safeguards must apply as digital assets and tokenized products scale. By having a CFTC-regulated DCO and DCM , tZERO could bring futures-level discipline and transparency to the next generation of markets."

tZERO is a pioneer in blockchain and tokenization innovation for financial markets, delivering institutional-grade technology and a regulated marketplace for tokenized securities and other assets. tZERO empowers issuers to digitize and manage their capital tables, while enabling investors, institutions, and broker-dealers to access liquidity in private assets. By combining compliance, security, and automation, tZERO is redefining how capital is raised, traded, and owned in the digital era.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Investor Notice

Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

