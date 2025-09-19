Theometrics Global Partners With Acclaimed Designer Cristina Zavati to Launch 'MeaDea by Theo,' Championing Resilience at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Theometrics Global is proud to announce a new partnership with celebrated designer and founder of the renowned IELLELE brand, Cristina Zavati, to launch an exclusive new collection, "MeaDea by Theo." This collaboration, is a significant step in Theometrics' global mission to empower young creators, and will be officially unveiled during New York Fashion Week.

'Magna Graecia Resurrected - Divine Femininity and Hellenic Design in Analipsi'

Captured in Analipsi, Greece - an Ensemble of Crowned Beauty, Visionary Creators and Fashion Rooted in Ancient Legacy

"As the world sees the glamour of Fashion Week on the world's biggest stage, let us recognize the blood, sweat, and tears that designers and models have to overcome," said Sotirios Hristos Stathopoulos (aka Sam Stathis). September is Suicide Awareness Month and Theometrics Global has consistently raised awareness for this cause, as it did in the 2023 fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. "They used the song 'Supergirls Don't Cry' because you can tell by their eyes, they are my Supergirls - and superheroes don't cry. We want those struggling to know it's okay to cry and that there is strength in reaching out to someone."

This collection's narrative is a message of hope and perseverance. It is a true story of two different worlds on parallel paths, brought together by shared experiences of poverty and hardship. Like the founder, Sam Stathis, Cristina's story is one of starting out poor and barefoot. And this week, she goes from barefoot to wearing Prada. "This is a symbol of hope to the rest of the world. It proves that it doesn't matter how poor you are born; with heart, soul, and 'tharos' (courage in Greek), every dream is possible. To not only wear Prada but to be featured in their latest showroom in the world in the center of the universe at center stage of New York Fashion Week - this is the dream we are building. This is the moment to walk on Prada soil," Stathis said.

The "Olympic Angels by Theo" spread their wings and their light in the footsteps of the ancients in Magna Graecia. "We've gone from the peak of Athens to the peak of Rome and now to the peak of New York. And just like that, we open New York Fashion Week 2025 with great company - our strategic partners in lifting young brands to new heights," said Stathis said.

This partnership aligns with the values of global fashion leaders like Prada. As Prada's lead designer shared, its brand represents "strong, independent women" - a mission that mirrors their own. This also certainly mirrors the Angels, such as Anastasia Panova from Ukraine. Like Cristina and Sam, Anastasia was born poor and barefoot, and she climbed Kilimanjaro for love. Now, she gives hope to her countrywomen struggling from the war in Ukraine. Anastasia, an Olympic Angel by Theo, was the inspiration for the song and the driving force behind our 2023 and 2024 fashion week initiatives, which even led them to Ukraine Fashion Week, where they slept in bunkers, for days on end, beneath the weight of waiting.

Cristina Zavati is widely recognized for the remarkable success of her ethically crafted, Italian-made brand IELLELE. Her visionary work and resilience in building her brand from the ground up, securing placements in prestigious boutiques such as Doors NYC, Wolf & Badger, and Flying Solo, represent the gateway for every startup to reach the world's most prominent stages, with next stops being Saks Fifth Avenue and Harrods of London.

The "MeaDea by Theo" line will be a new collection under Theometrics Global's broader lifestyle brand My Goddess, which also includes MiDiosa Latina and Mon Pari. Theometrics' commitment to empowering the next generation extends to its Ph.D. program, which is available in over 200 countries and focuses on Olympic Values, Technology, Education, and Entrepreneurship. The program culminates in the "Olympic Angels by Theo" competition where participants vie for Olympic-level medals and scholarships based on five core principles: Soma (Body), Sofia (Wisdom), Psychi (Soul), Tharos (Courage), and Skopo (Purpose).

About IELLELE

IELLELE is a luxury fashion brand focused on timeless, ethically crafted pieces that emphasize elegance and authenticity. Founded by Cristina Zavati, the brand's mission is to empower women through high-quality, sustainable designs that are both versatile and enduring.

About Theometrics Global

Theometrics Global is a global platform founded by Sotirios Hristos Stathopoulos (aka Sam Stathis) with a mission to empower young creators and innovators. With strategic connections to the Hellenic Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Academy, Theometrics provides a global stage for talent through its educational programs, business initiatives, and international competitions.

NYFW 2025, New York, NY - Featuring the New Collection of Prada Dresses

Left to Right: Stella Michalidou, Miss World Greece 2025; Sotirios Hristos Stathopoulos (aka Sam Stathis & Son of Kolokotroni), Founder & Chair of Theometrics Global; Sofia Viola, Miss World Italy 2025

