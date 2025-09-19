This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Maria Gil, Business Development EU at Spain's Solargrade. She says that real change in the energy industry only comes when companies and institutions move beyond statements and consistently turn policies into sustained action. "As the sector grows and requires more workers, it must bring in talent with equity at its core, ensuring inclusion moves from policy documents into everyday practice," she states.The renewable energy industry is still young, and that's precisely why diversity matters. We are not bound to inherit outdated ways of working; ...

