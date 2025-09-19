Cheche Group Inc.: Cheche Group Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCG) ("Cheche" or the "Company"), China's leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced it has received a notification letter (the "Compliance Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. ("Nasdaq") dated September 18, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

As previously announced, the Company received a notification letter dated June 5, 2025 (the "Notification Letter") from Nasdaq indicating that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 required for continued listing under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for a period of 31 consecutive business days. According to the Notification Letter, if at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. According to the Compliance Notice, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for 12 consecutive business days from September 2, 2025 to September 18, 2025. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter is closed.

About Cheche Group Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Cheche is a leading auto insurance technology platform with a nationwide network of around 101 branches licensed to distribute insurance policies across 25 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China. Capitalizing on its leading position in auto insurance transaction services, Cheche has evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform that offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions in China. Learn more at https://www.chechegroup.com/en

Safe Harbor Statements

Cheche Group Inc.:

