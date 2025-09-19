Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Diebold Nixdorf Receives Credit Rating Upgrade from S&P Global Ratings

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has recently upgraded its credit rating for the company. The upgrade reflects the company's strengthened financial profile and an expectation for solid cash flow generation and improving debt leverage ratios.

The recently issued Ratings Action from S&P states that it has upgraded the credit ratings of Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'. S&P's outlook on the company is stable, reflecting the agency's expectation of solid cash flow generation moving forward. S&P also noted it expects Diebold Nixdorf's cost reduction efforts and focus on working capital efficiencies will support continued EBITDA and free operating cash flow expansion. In addition, it expects hardware refreshes and geographic expansion opportunities, particularly in the company's retail segment, will support near-term growth.

Tom Timko, Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president and chief financial officer, said: "We remain focused on driving financial performance through strong operational execution, while maintaining our fortress balance sheet. The ratings upgrade and stable outlook from S&P further affirm we are continuing to take the appropriate actions through our continuous improvement initiatives to further strengthen the company's overall financial profile and execute toward our three-year plan."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.

