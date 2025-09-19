Gridspertise widens its digital real-time portfolio with the acquisition of Energyworx

Gridspertise closes the acquisition of Energyworx, a pioneer in cloud-based Energy Data Management solutions, recognized by Gartner as a visionary in the market.

For Gridspertise it is an important addition, boosting the solutions development roadmap and reinforcing the company's market position.

The acquisition unlocks significant added value for Gridspertise customers thanks to the incorporation of the impressive capabilities of Energyworx solutions to manage high-volume smart metering and sensor data in real time.

ROME, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridspertise, a technology company jointly controlled by Enel and CVC Capital Partners enabling grid modernization through intelligent solutions today announced the closing of the acquisition of Energyworx, a pioneer in cloud-based Energy Data Management solutions, headquartered in the Netherlands. Gridspertise has agreed to acquire the entire share capital of Energyworx from its shareholders, EDP Ventures, SET Ventures and OWV Beheer B.V.

Through this acquisition, Gridspertise accelerates the development of its digital solutions portfolio and reinforces its market position as a leading technology partner that delivers intelligent products and services for grid modernization.

"Energyworx has been recognized by Gartner as a visionary in the market for its unique functional and technical offerings as well as the ability to anticipate market transformation," said Robert Denda, Chief Executive Officer of Gridspertise. "This acquisition represents a further milestone in our growth strategy as Energyworx brings to our customers field-proven Energy & Metering Data Management capabilities and opens up enormous potential to unlock the business value of very high-volume metering and sensor data with impressive real-time capabilities."

"Joining Gridspertise represents an exciting opportunity to scale our innovative MDM solutions to a global audience," said Marcel E. Smit, CEO of Energyworx. "Our cloud-based Energy Data Management platform has already proven its value with utilities across multiple markets, and now as part of Gridspertise Group, we can leverage their extensive smart grid expertise and customer network to accelerate deployment of intelligent metering solutions worldwide."

"Energyworx has been a pioneer in meter data management and automated energy data processing, helping industries unlocking new levels of efficiency and insights," said Frederico Gonçalves, Managing Director of EDP Ventures. "This acquisition by Gridspertise is a strong endorsement of the team's vision, execution, and long-term potential. As an investor, it's been a privilege to support the company over the past years. This is a clear example of EDP Ventures' strategy of investing in technology companies with strategic solutions for the energy transition, driving their growth and preparing them to generate significant value for the sector."

Energyworx will further consolidate Gridspertise's capability in advanced data processing, operational intelligence, and system optimization, boosting the company transition towards an as-a-Service business model following Aidon's acquisition in 2023.

About Gridspertise Group

Gridspertise Group is the technological partner that delivers intelligent solutions for grid modernization in a flexible and reliable way, developing integrated devices, cloud-edge based solutions and services that enable, manage and optimize smart grids.

Set up in 2021 as a carve-out of Enel's experience in developing and scaling up digital grid technologies, Gridspertise became an independent company in 2022 and, in 2023, acquired Aidon a smart metering leader in the Nordics, which was founded in 2004. Gridspertise and Aidon consolidate their over 200 customers worldwide and 20+ years of know-how in smart grids and smart metering in Gridspertise Group, jointly owned by Enel and CVC Capital Partners. Discover more at gridspertise.com

About Energyworx

Energyworx, a provider chosen by innovative utilities across Europe and the US, equips them with a cloud native time series platform. Integrated in the platform are preconfigured, modular and very easy to change solutions in the area of Energy Data Management and Smart Grid Analytics. DSOs, metering companies, data hubs and cooperative utilities deploy Energyworx to support their core processes from hundreds to millions of smart meters. Visit energyworx.com

