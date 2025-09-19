Love Stone Achieves ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Natural Stone Production

KENT, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Love Stone, a leading UK natural stone supplier, today announced it has achieved ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's sustainability initiatives and positioning it among the industry's most environmentally responsible producers.

The ISO 14001 certification demonstrates Love Stone's commitment to environmental protection and continuous improvement of its eco-performance through systematic environmental management processes. This achievement comes as the construction industry faces increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices.

Managing director Simon Errill commented on Love Stone's sustainability practice, saying, 'our natural stone is the sustainable choice that combines natural beauty with low environmental impact'

Comprehensive Sustainability Approach

As part of its environmental management system, Love Stone has implemented several innovative waste reduction practices:

Broken tiles are repurposed into smaller format tiles

Dust particles are recycled into cement production

Production water is treated and reused in manufacturing processes

All production is conducted in-house to minimize transportation emissions

Unlike many competitors who outsource production to China or Italy, Love Stone's domestic manufacturing approach significantly reduces carbon emissions while maintaining shorter lead times for customers.

Industry Impact

The certification positions Love Stone as a leader in sustainable natural stone production at a time when homeowners and commercial clients are increasingly prioritizing environmentally responsible building materials. The company's achievement addresses growing market demand for verified sustainable construction products.

Love Stone serves high-end residential and commercial clients across the UK, offering bespoke stone designs and natural stone tiles. The company's commitment to combining natural beauty with environmental responsibility has established it at the forefront of the sustainable stone market.

