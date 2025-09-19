China's two largest solar manufacturers have ended a protracted global patent battle, agreeing to cross-license core technologies in a move that could reshape the industry's innovation landscape.JinkoSolar and Longi have jointly announced on September 19 that they and their affiliates have reached a comprehensive settlement covering all ongoing patent litigation worldwide. The agreement terminates lawsuits filed across China, the US, Europe, Japan and Australia, and establishes a commercial arrangement that includes cross-licensing of selected core patents. The joint statement framed the deal ...

