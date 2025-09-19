Yum! Brands: Arturo's Action Over Words

Arturo M., Team Member & Live Más Scholar - Franchise Org. W & M Restaurants

2025 Live Más Scholar and Team Member Arturo M., is a first-generation student who had big dreams of working in healthcare, especially after he saw his own family go through language barriers in the hospital setting.

"Growing up in Carbondale, Illinois, I spent a lot of time helping my parents with English, navigating so many different situations as they didn't know the language. One of the ways I did this was by translating what doctors and nurses said during their appointments. I ended up translating for many others too because I wanted to help those who shared a background with me. This, in combination with summer internships at the clinic, only contributed to my passion for nursing."

This past year, Arturo applied, and ended up receiving a $10,000 Live Más Scholarship, bringing him one step closer to carrying out his dreams of helping others.

"After joining Taco Bell, the Live Más Scholarship went live and my General Manager (GM) told me to apply. I had never applied for a big scholarship like this before, so I was skeptical at first because I felt discouraged since it was such a big opportunity. I ended up applying anyway! Then, one day, I got a phone call from my GM, asking me to come in after school to do a Team Member core activity. Turns out, it was a surprise party for me with all my friends, family and coworkers announcing that I received the scholarship! It was a once in a lifetime experience."

So, what does Action Over Words, one of Taco Bell's core brand principles, mean to Arturo?

"Action Over Words is being an advocate for others who can't speak for themselves, especially where I come from. I've seen the hard times my parents had to face while navigating a country where they didn't know the primary language. So, to me, it's doing something that closes that barrier even more."

Looking to the future, Arturo hopes that he can make a difference in people's lives and the healthcare space by being their voice and giving them proper care. And finally, for those who have similar experiences to him, he encourages them to take that risk and pursue what they believe in, because bravery requires proof.

