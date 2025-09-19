Anzeige
19.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
Baker Tilly Awards $50,000 in Grants to Ten Organizations

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / The Baker Tilly Foundation is thrilled to announce this year's recipients of the Stewardship Week Extra Impact Grant.

Launched in 2022, the foundation created the grant program to extend the spirit of Stewardship Week - when team members across the firm join together to make a difference in their communities.

Each of the ten organizations below was nominated by team members who volunteered with them during Stewardship Week. Each organization will receive a $5,000 grant.

Extra Impact Grant recipients

  • Frisco Fastpacs - Frisco, Texas

    • This organization provides a weekend backpack of food to children who are in need. Feeding over 1,000 children (K-12) each week of the school year, Frisco Fastpacs has made an impact on the lives of children by giving out over 1.5 million meals since their inception in 2013.

  • School on Wheels - Tewksbury, Massachusetts

    • The mission of School on Wheels of Massachusetts is to educate children impacted by homelessness by providing academic support, individualized school supplies, and one-on-one mentoring so children can reach their full potential.

  • One House at a Time Beds for Kids - Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania

    • OHAAT's Beds for Kids program partners with social service agencies across the region who refer families in need. Each child receives a bed, a bag of bedding, several books and a toothbrush.

  • Madison Reading Project - Madison, Wisconsin

    • Madison Reading Project connects communities with free books and literacy resources that ignite a love for reading and affirm and reflect the diversity of young readers.

  • YMCA Urban Advisory - Tampa, Florida

    • The YMCA Urban Advisory works together with volunteers to identify critical social needs within the Tampa Bay community and develops programs and initiatives that address those needs.

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Milwaukee - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    • This organization provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better.

  • Milwaukee Diaper Mission - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    • Milwaukee Diaper Mission empowers families in need by providing a reliable source of free diapers and period products.

  • Brothers Redevelopment - Denver, Colorado

    • Brothers Redevelopment was established in 1971 to provide home repairs for low-income households in South Denver using neighborhood volunteers. It's now grown to become an affordable housing developer and operates many different housing programs and services in communities across the state of Colorado.

  • Upshur County Parish House - Buckhannon, West Virginia

    • The Upshur Cooperative Parish House serves Upshur County (WV) residents by assisting low-income families in meeting their basic needs and working to increase their quality of life.

  • Spooner House - Shelton, Connecticut

    • Spooner House provides food, shelter and support services to people in need. They are devoted to helping clients establish a self-sufficient living situation.

Learn more about Baker Tilly.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/baker-tilly-awards-50-000-in-grants-to-ten-organizations-1075913

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
