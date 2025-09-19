Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Components Specialists to Exhibit at Medical Technology Ireland 2025

BELLINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Medical Components Specialists (MCS), a leading contract manufacturer of precision medical devices, announced its participation in the upcoming Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference, taking place September 24-25 at the Galway Racecourse.

Medical Technology Ireland has become Europe's second-largest and fastest-growing medical device design event. This year, the conference is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees and over 350 exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations and solutions driving the Irish medtech sector.

Over the course of two days, the conference program will feature sessions on topics including the future of Irish MedTech, unlocking global opportunities through innovation, the Women in MedTech Forum, and advancements in catheter technologies, among others. The event provides a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and exploration of cutting-edge medical technologies shaping the global healthcare landscape.

Medical Components Specialists will be exhibiting at Booth #98H on the ground floor. With more than 60 years of experience in precision grinding, MCS supplies orthopedic and interventional products, including drills, reamers, guide wires, trocars, catheter mandrels, and input tubes. Its FDA-registered facilities and ISO 13485 certification support full in-line production capabilities, delivering quality and consistency for medical device manufacturers worldwide.

The company's participation in Medical Technology Ireland highlights its commitment to supporting global OEMs with advanced manufacturing solutions, while remaining closely connected to emerging trends and innovations within the medtech industry.

About Medical Components Specialists: Medical Components Specialists (MCS) is a contract manufacturer specializing in precision grinding for medical device OEMs worldwide. With over six decades of expertise, MCS provides orthopedic and interventional devices, tooling, and instrumentation trusted by global medical manufacturers. The company operates FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Contacts:
Grant Niewinski
Director of Business Development
gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com
312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-components-specialists-to-exhibit-at-medical-technology-irela-1074461

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.