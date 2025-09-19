Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Components Specialists to Exhibit at Medical Technology Ireland 2025

BELLINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Medical Components Specialists (MCS), a leading contract manufacturer of precision medical devices, announced its participation in the upcoming Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference, taking place September 24-25 at the Galway Racecourse.

Medical Technology Ireland has become Europe's second-largest and fastest-growing medical device design event. This year, the conference is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees and over 350 exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations and solutions driving the Irish medtech sector.

Over the course of two days, the conference program will feature sessions on topics including the future of Irish MedTech, unlocking global opportunities through innovation, the Women in MedTech Forum, and advancements in catheter technologies, among others. The event provides a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and exploration of cutting-edge medical technologies shaping the global healthcare landscape.

Medical Components Specialists will be exhibiting at Booth #98H on the ground floor. With more than 60 years of experience in precision grinding, MCS supplies orthopedic and interventional products, including drills, reamers, guide wires, trocars, catheter mandrels, and input tubes. Its FDA-registered facilities and ISO 13485 certification support full in-line production capabilities, delivering quality and consistency for medical device manufacturers worldwide.

The company's participation in Medical Technology Ireland highlights its commitment to supporting global OEMs with advanced manufacturing solutions, while remaining closely connected to emerging trends and innovations within the medtech industry.

About Medical Components Specialists: Medical Components Specialists (MCS) is a contract manufacturer specializing in precision grinding for medical device OEMs worldwide. With over six decades of expertise, MCS provides orthopedic and interventional devices, tooling, and instrumentation trusted by global medical manufacturers. The company operates FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Contacts:

Grant Niewinski

Director of Business Development

gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com

312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

