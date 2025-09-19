Veterinary Monoclonal Antibodies Market worth $3.06 billion by 2030 with 12.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary monoclonal antibodies market, valued at US$1.52 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.70 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.06 billion by the end of the period. The market is growing as chronic diseases like atopic dermatitis and osteoarthritis pain become more common in pets. This increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is driving the need for new treatment options. Additionally, rising awareness of pet health and wellness is boosting demand for improved veterinary care worldwide.

By route of administration, the subcutaneous segment accounted for the highest share in the veterinary monoclonal antibodies market, largely due to their ease of administration and improved compliance in animals. The subcutaneous route provides sustained drug release in the body and reduces the risk of infection compared to the intravenous route of administration. These advantages have increased the use of monoclonal antibodies via the subcutaneous route in the veterinary medicine field.

By animal type, the canine segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the veterinary monoclonal antibodies market. The rise in pet adoption, increased awareness about animal skin health, and the availability of advanced dermatological treatments have driven this growth. Since dogs are more susceptible to skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, bacterial infections, and allergic reactions, they visit the vet more often and demand monoclonal antibody therapies. This indirectly boosts the overall market growth.

The US leads the North American veterinary monoclonal antibodies market because of its strong pet healthcare infrastructure and high expenditure on animal health. The growing number of companion animals and increasing pet ownership have boosted demand for dermatological treatments. Pet owners are more aware of skin conditions like allergies and infections, which results in more veterinary visits. However, the rising cost of pet care makes advanced treatments less affordable for some pet owners. The US market also benefits from the presence of major industry players like Zoetis Services LLC (US), Elanco (US), and Merck & Co., Inc. (US). These companies drive innovation, ensuring the availability of effective treatment options.

The prominent players in the veterinary monoclonal antibodies market include Zoetis Services LLC (US), Elanco (US), and Merck & Co., Inc. (US). These players are continuously developing new products and adopting strategies like partnerships and expansions to strengthen their market reach. For instance, in September 2024, Zoetis Services partnered with the Arthritis Foundation (US) to raise awareness about osteoarthritis (OA) pain in pets. Through this partnership, the company promotes Librela, its FDA-approved, once-monthly injectable monoclonal antibody for dogs, as a breakthrough therapy for managing OA pain, thereby improving mobility and quality of life. In August 2024, Elanco announced a USD 130 million investment and a 25,000-sq-ft expansion of its biologics facility in Elwood, Kansas. This upgrade will double production capacity to support manufacturing of its Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody (CPMA), the first USDA conditionally approved mAb for parvovirus, and prepare the plant for upcoming mAb therapies.

Zoetis Services LLC (US)

Zoetis Services discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines and medicines for livestock and companion animals. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animals, Livestock, and Contract Manufacturing & Human Health. It offers dermatology products for animals through the Companion Animals and Livestock segments. The company operates in 70 countries, and its products are sold in over 120 countries through its distribution networks. Its key subsidiaries include Alpharma Animal Health Company (US), Fort Dodge Asia Exports, Inc. (US), and Jilin Pfizer Guoyuan Animal Health Co., Ltd. (China). Zoetic Services also heavily invests in product launches and developments. For instance, the company's Librela (bedinvetmab injection) targets nerve growth factor (NGF) to significantly improve dog mobility and comfort, offering an innovative alternative to NSAID therapy.

Elanco (US)

Elanco is among the global leaders in animal health, dedicated to delivering innovative products and services that prevent and treat diseases in farm animals and pets. With a portfolio of approximately 200 brands, the company provides solutions for various species, including dogs and cats under pet health and cattle, poultry, swine, sheep, and aqua under farm animal care. It primarily operates through one segment but organizes its sales and operations into three categories: Pet Health, Farm Animal, and Contract Manufacturing. A key innovation area for Elanco is monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies. In 2023, the company launched the world's first USDA conditionally approved mAb treatment for canine parvovirus. With ongoing investments in mAb R&D and expanded biologics manufacturing capabilities, it is advancing its pipeline for future antibody-based therapies.

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Merck is a prominent player in healthcare, delivering innovative solutions such as prescription medications, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company operates through two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health. Its Animal Health division offers monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals. Merck has a presence in over 140 countries and has 25 manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company's robust R&D network includes 16 research centers in the US, Spain, Germany, Norway, South Africa, India, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. In May 2025, Merck Animal Health expanded its manufacturing and R&D facilities in De Soto, Kansas, with a USD 895 million investment. This expansion aims to boost production capacity and innovation, particularly supporting biologics and vaccine development, including monoclonal antibody therapies.

