DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Surpasses USD 13.16 Billion by 2032, Increasing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2033

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global liver cancer therapeutics market size was valued at US$3.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$13.16 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

The liver cancer therapeutics market is entering a transformative phase, driven by the shift from traditional systemic therapies to innovative immunotherapies and targeted agents that offer improved survival outcomes. The growing adoption of combination regimens, particularly checkpoint inhibitors paired with VEGF or TKI therapies, is expected to redefine the treatment landscape and expand the eligible patient pool. At the same time, the rising prevalence of hepatocellular carcinoma worldwide, coupled with strong R&D pipelines and increasing regulatory approvals, positions this market for sustained growth.

A significant advancement in liver cancer therapeutics is the approval of combination immunotherapy regimens. Notably, AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus Imjudo (tremelimumab) gained global recognition after the HIMALAYA trial demonstrated a meaningful overall survival benefit in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. This approval provided a new first-line treatment option beyond tyrosine kinase inhibitors and VEGF-targeted therapies, offering durable survival outcomes for a subset of patients and reshaping the standard of care in advanced HCC.

Another key advancement is the expansion of targeted oral therapies, which have improved safety and efficacy profiles. Drugs such as lenvatinib and cabozantinib have demonstrated substantial clinical activity as first- or second-line options, while ongoing research is investigating their use in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The growing pipeline of next-generation TKIs and precision therapies, tailored to genetic and molecular profiles, is driving innovation, improving patient survival, and reinforcing the importance of oral targeted agents in the long-term management of HCC.

The chemotherapy segment, based on therapy type, is expected to account for 39.1% of the liver cancer therapeutics market share.

Chemotherapy remains a vital part of the liver cancer therapeutics market, especially for patients with intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) or those ineligible for surgical resection or transplantation. Trans-arterial chemoembolization (TACE) is a standard of care used in clinical settings and often combined with targeted therapies. Despite the rise of immunotherapies and precision drugs, chemotherapy remains vital due to its established protocols, lower costs, and widespread availability. Clinical studies are exploring the synergy of chemotherapeutic agents with immunomodulators to prolong survival and delay disease progression.

The North American liver cancer therapeutics market was valued at 42.1% market share in 2024.

North America is expected to dominate the liver cancer therapeutics market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and significant investments in oncology research and development (R&D). For instance, in January 2025, researchers at Mount Sinai made a significant breakthrough in treating hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a type of liver cancer.

Additionally, the rise in liver cancer incidence, driven by NAFLD, obesity, and chronic hepatitis C, has increased early diagnosis rates and demand for advanced therapeutics. The FDA's favorable regulatory pathways, including priority reviews and orphan drug designations, have accelerated drug approval, ensuring rapid market access.

The liver cancer therapeutics market in the U.S. dominated the North America market with the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by the increasing investment in pharmaceuticals. The regulatory framework in the U.S. ensures only safe and effective drugs reach the market, which increases trust of patients and healthcare providers in the medicines. Furthermore, the involvement of major players and the launch of novel treatments contribute to its dominance. Regulatory approvals for innovative drugs support market expansion, making the U.S. a leader in liver cancer treatments. This environment fosters continuous innovation and growth.

Europe is the second-dominating region in the liver cancer therapeutics market, valued at 34.5% market share in 2024.

The liver cancer therapeutics market in Europe is driven by the growing prevalence of hepatitis B and C infections, rising alcohol consumption, and increasing cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Supportive regulatory approvals for novel immunotherapies, combined with a well-established healthcare infrastructure and government-backed cancer screening programs, are driving the adoption of advanced treatment regimens.

In the U.K., a high burden of liver disease linked to obesity, diabetes, and alcohol misuse is accelerating demand for effective HCC treatments. National Health Service (NHS) initiatives to expand early cancer diagnosis, along with faster access schemes for innovative oncology drugs, further drive uptake of immunotherapies and targeted therapies.

The Asia-Pacific region in the Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market was valued at 23.5% market share in 2024.

This region is witnessing significant growth due to the very high incidence of hepatitis B and C, particularly in China and Southeast Asia, which are leading causes of HCC. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, increased clinical trial activity, and expanding patient access to immuno-oncology drugs are driving market growth.

In Japan, liver cancer remains a leading cause of cancer mortality, primarily associated with hepatitis virus infections and an ageing population. Strong government support for oncology research, rapid adoption of cutting-edge immunotherapies, and the presence of domestic pharmaceutical players are key factors driving therapeutic innovation and market expansion.

For instance, in June 2025, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Bristol-Myers Squibb K.K. received supplemental approval for their anti-PD-1 antibody, Opdivo, and BMSKK's anti-CTLA-4 antibody, Yervoy, in combination therapy in Japan to expand their use for treating unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a type of cancer.

Key Liver Cancer Therapeutics Companies:

Top companies in the liver cancer therapeutics market include AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Genentech and among others.

Recent Developments in the Market

In September 2025, Akeso, Inc. has dosed the first patient in its Phase II registrational trial, evaluating cadonilimab, Akeso's first-in-class PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in combination with lenvatinib for treating advanced hepatocellular carcinoma in patients previously treated with atezolizumab and bevacizumab.

In July 2025, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) has launched an 'Advanced Liver Cancers Clinic', an integrated clinic for primary liver cancers and liver metastases.

