Adhesives & Sealants Market worth $91.23 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based), Adhesive Application (Building & Construction, Paper & Packaging), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Acrylic), Sealant Application (Building & Construction, Consumer), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 76.96 billion in 2025 to USD 91.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.46% between 2025 and 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Adhesives & Sealants Market'

577 - Tables

73 - Figures

424 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=421

One of the main drivers of the adhesives & sealants market is the growing industries, including building & construction, automotive, packaging, and electronics, which use such materials to bond, seal, and support operations. The global construction boom, especially in emerging economies, increases the demand for adhesives and sealants in tiling, flooring, insulation, and glazing. Similarly, in the automotive industry, the move toward lighter and electric vehicles raises the use of advanced adhesives as alternatives to mechanical fasteners. Market growth is also boosted by the rising demand for packaging driven by the growth of e-commerce and increasing consumption of packaged food and beverages. Additionally, the development of new formulation technologies, such as hybrid resins and environmentally friendly water-based systems, enables manufacturers to meet increasingly strict environmental standards while improving performance, thus opening new market opportunities.

As demand for smart devices, component miniaturization, and electronic products increases, adhesives are proving to play a significant role in circuit assembly, display bonding, and heat management. Sealants provide protection against moisture, dust, and temperature fluctuations. Adhesives are finding more use in medicine in surgical tools, wound management, transdermal patches, and medical equipment.

Silicone was the largest sealant resin segment in the adhesives & sealants market in 2024.

In 2024, silicone was the largest sealant resin segment in the global adhesives & sealants market due to its superior performance attributes and high applicability across industries. Silicone sealants are very popular due to their exceptional elasticity, resistance to weather conditions, ultraviolet, and long-term durability. Silicone sealants are considered the sealant of choice when it comes to the building & construction industry because of their application in glazing, facade sealing, expansion joints, and insulation. Extensive usage of silicone sealants in the automotive industry as a gasketing material, bonding glass, and sealing other parts because it performs well in high temperatures and within harsh environments. Its increasing applications in electronics in the form of encapsulation, protective coating, and thermal management further contribute to the market share. Besides, given the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions, silicone sealants have been gaining increasing use in developed and developing regions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=421

Building & construction was the largest sealant application segment in the adhesives & sealants market in 2024.



The building & construction application segment was the largest sealant application segment in the global adhesives & sealants market in 2024. This growth was driven by increasing urbanization, new infrastructure development, and higher demand for sustainable building solutions. Sealants are important in this industry because they provide durability, flexibility, and weather resistance, which are crucial for glazing, flooring, roofing, expansion joints, insulation, and facade sealing. The rise in green buildings and energy-efficient construction methods has also boosted the use of advanced sealant technologies, especially silicone- and polyurethane-based formulations, known for their exceptional qualities in various environmental conditions. Major infrastructure projects in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America have expanded this segment. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, building codes focused on safety and energy conservation, along with renovation and maintenance activities, have sustained the demand for sealants.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for adhesives & sealants in 2024.

Asia Pacific was the leading market globally in adhesives & sealants in 2024 due to a strong industrial base and pace of economic growth. This domination of the region is due to the booming construction industry, the rising automotive industries, and the packaging industries in major economies, which include China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The growing urbanization and large-scale investment in infrastructure, such as residential projects, commercial and transportation projects, is also magnifying the demand for adhesives and sealants in construction projects. Also, the developing field of electronics and consumer goods manufacturing, such as in China and Southeast Asia, is further fueling the market. The Asia Pacific market, unlike the developed ones, has a lower cost of production, access to raw materials, and rising foreign investments, which makes it a global adhesives and sealants manufacturing and consuming hub. Asia Pacific dominates the market and presents the most promising growth opportunities due to continuous industrialization of the region, state-driven infrastructure initiatives, and the increasing use of high-quality adhesive technology.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=421

Key Players

Key players profiled in the report include Henkel AG & KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik) (France), 3M (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Dow Inc (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), RPM International, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), and PPG Industries, Inc. (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Adhesives & Sealants Companies and Adhesives & Sealants Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Polypropylene Compounds Market - Global Forecast to 2030



GFRP Rebar Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Industrial Oxygen Generator Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids Market - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adhesives--sealants-market-worth-91-23-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302561320.html