Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Benjamin Bergen, President, Council of Canadian Innovators ("CCI" or the "Company") and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate their 10th anniversary of championing Canadian-grown innovation and this year's Canada's CEO Summit.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8MXWG7EXfI

Since 2015, CCI has worked alongside founders, CEOs, and policymakers to build a stronger environment for homegrown companies to scale globally while keeping jobs, talent, and intellectual property here in Canada. The Council of Canadian Innovators was created by Canada's most successful technology CEOs to ensure their voice was heard in the public policy development process.

Canada's CEO Summit 2025 is an exclusive, invite-only gathering hosted by the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI) in Toronto, bringing together leaders from Canada's top scale-up companies to foster peer-to-peer dialogue on resilience, growth, and innovation in a global context. The two-day event features private dinners, industry briefings, and on-stage conversations focused on leadership development, building successful global companies, and fueling Canada's economic future. The 2025 edition also marks the 10th anniversary of the CCI.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267139

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange