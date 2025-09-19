Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A418NB | ISIN: CNE100006WS8 | Ticker-Symbol: C7A0
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 16:30 Uhr
121 Leser
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL): CATL and Springer Nature launch journal Watt to connect science and industry

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 21C Lab, the cutting-edge innovation arm of CATL dedicated to next-generation battery technologies, and Springer Nature, a world-leading publisher of scientific developments, proudly announce the launch of Watt, a new international journal focused on energy and carbon neutrality research.


The journal, set to debut its first issue in February 2026, aims to accelerate the sustainable energy transition by championing ground-breaking science while prioritizing scalability, reproducibility, and real-world impact.

Watt encompasses cutting-edge research to propel the net-zero transition-spanning energy storage, conversion technologies, grid optimisation, carbon capture, and policy analysis. Designed to unite academia and industry, the journal fosters rigorous science with practical applicability. This dual commitment positions Watt as a pioneering journal; one that recognises the growing demand for bold ideas validated with equally robust evidence and clear pathways to deployment.

Watt is guided by a world-class editorial board comprised of preeminent scientists in energy research and publishing, ensuring the highest academic standards. The distinguished team includes:

  • Dr. Rose Zhu, In-House Editor-in-Chief;
  • Professor Sir Peter Bruce, University of Oxford, UK;
  • Academician Huisheng Peng, Fudan University, China;
  • Academician Stefano Passerini, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany;
  • Dr. Kai Wu, Chief Scientist of CATL

The editorial standards of Watt are anchored in its innovative "Five Highs" framework, ensuring excellence and impact:

  • High Quality: A rigorous peer review process combines in-house editorial expertise with insights from world-leading academics.
  • High Reproducibility: Independent verification of key experiments ensures reliable, trustworthy results, building greater confidence for industry and investors.
  • High Practicality: Research with real-world potential receives incubation support to bridge the gap between discovery and deployment.
  • High Visibility: An open-access model and proactive outreach to policy, industry, and academic communities maximize global influence.
  • High Diversity: The journal embraces diverse disciplines, regions, and perspectives, creating a truly global, inclusive platform.

The journal is now open for submissions (https://submission.springernature.com/new-submission/44503/3) and warmly invites the global academic community to contribute in the following ways: submitting ground-breaking research; joining as a reviewer to help establish rigorous academic standards; and endorsing Watt by sharing it within industry networks.

Watt aims to redefine the role of the scientific journal by serving as a bridge between transformative science and scalable technology, fostering innovation that is essential to achieving a sustainable, net-zero future. Beyond publishing research, it provides a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange to advance the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777357/Watt.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-and-springer-nature-launch-journal-watt-to-connect-science-and-industry-302561615.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
