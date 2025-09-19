Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
19.09.2025 17:00 Uhr
ISX Financial EU Plc: ISX Financial Announces New Sponsorship of APOEL FC Through 2025-2027 Seasons

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU Plc (ISXX), a regulated Electronic Money Institution provider of transactional banking and real-time payments technology across Europe and the UK, today announced the renewal of its sponsorship agreement with APOEL FC, extending the partnership for both 2025-2026 and the 2026-2027 seasons.

ISX Financial logo

The extension builds on a collaboration that began in 2023, reflecting a common commitment to ambition, discipline, and teamwork as guiding principles for both organisations. APOEL FC is the most successful football team in The Republic of Cyprus, with an overall result of 29 national championships, 21 Cypriot Cups, and 15 Cypriot Super Cups, as well as an impressive run to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals in 2011-2012. ISX is proud to align itself with organisations that lead their respective fields, setting standards of excellence and inspiring others to achieve at the highest level.

Nikogiannis Karantzis, Chief Executive Officer of ISXX, said:
"The extension of our sponsorship with APOEL FC reflects our commitment to supporting organisations that embody excellence and resilience. Football is more than a sport; it connects people, inspires achievement, and reinforces community spirit. These values are aligned with ISX's 'Dream Big' vision, and we are proud to stand alongside APOEL, as they pursue success on and off the field."

Prodromos Petrides, President of APOEL Football (Public) Ltd, added:
"We are pleased to renew our partnership with ISX Financial, a successful financial institution that has consistently demonstrated support for APOEL, our players and our supporters. This agreement strengthens our capacity to continue to compete at the highest level, while reinforcing the importance of long-term partnerships with companies that support our mission."

With more than 140 employees based in Cyprus, ISXX is firmly rooted in the local market, contributing both to the economy and the community it serves. Through its "Dream Big" initiative, ISXX continues to invest in sports and youth development, supporting projects that inspire future generations across the island.

About ISX Financial EU Plc
Headquartered in Nicosia, ISX Financial EU Plc (ISXX, LEI: 213800NGHVYL5PFZI692) is a leading banktech company EEA authorised as an Electronic Money Institution by the Central Bank of Cyprus and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority. The company develops and operates a proprietary payments ecosystem, offering multi-currency accounts, open banking solutions, FX, remittance, and payment processing. ISXX combines financial strength, regulatory resilience, and innovation to deliver value to businesses and communities across Europe and beyond.
Nikogiannis (Nickolas John) Karantzis has more than 30 years broad industry experience, 20 years of which are in secure digital enterprises, including telecommunications, IPTV, payments and electronic money. Mr Karantzis holds degrees in Engineering, Law and Business Enterprise, and is a registered Trans Tasman IP Attorney, a Fellow of Engineers Australia and a multi state registered disputes Adjudicator.

Website: www.isx.financial

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777431/ISX_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isx-financial-announces-new-sponsorship-of-apoel-fc-through-2025-2027-seasons-302561643.html

