Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tornator Oyj: Tornator secures €450 million bank loan financing arrangement to refinance debt maturing in 2026 and to strengthen investment capacity

Tornator Oyj

Stock Exchange Release, 19 September 2025 at 4 PM

Tornator secures €450 million bank loan financing arrangement to refinance debt maturing in 2026 and to strengthen investment capacity

Forestry company Tornator Oyj has signed two new green secured bank loan agreements. The €200 million term loan, to be withdrawn in September 2025 with a five-year maturity, will be used for the early prepayment of a €50 million bank loan maturing in June 2026, paying back commercial papers used to finance forest asset acquisitions maturing in late 2025 and early 2026, and to strengthen the company's investment capacity.

Additionally, Tornator agreed on a €250 million term loan with a longer availability period, which, together with an undrawn €200 million secured revolving credit facility (RCF), ensures the repayment of a €350 million green bond maturing in October 2026. This loan can be withdrawn no earlier than three months before the maturity date of the mentioned green bond. The financing arrangements (the €250 million term loan and the €200 million RCF) ensuring the repayment of the green bond will mature in 2029.

The financing package was arranged by Danske Bank A/S, OP Corporate Bank Plc, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Moody's has a Baa3 senior secured rating on Tornator with a stable outlook.

For further information, please contact:

CFO Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

www.tornator.fi/en

Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2024, the group's turnover was approximately €213 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.8 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,600 FTE. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable well-being from forests.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.