Tornator Oyj: Tornator secures €450 million bank loan financing arrangement to refinance debt maturing in 2026 and to strengthen investment capacity

Tornator Oyj



Stock Exchange Release, 19 September 2025 at 4 PM

Tornator secures €450 million bank loan financing arrangement to refinance debt maturing in 2026 and to strengthen investment capacity

Forestry company Tornator Oyj has signed two new green secured bank loan agreements. The €200 million term loan, to be withdrawn in September 2025 with a five-year maturity, will be used for the early prepayment of a €50 million bank loan maturing in June 2026, paying back commercial papers used to finance forest asset acquisitions maturing in late 2025 and early 2026, and to strengthen the company's investment capacity.

Additionally, Tornator agreed on a €250 million term loan with a longer availability period, which, together with an undrawn €200 million secured revolving credit facility (RCF), ensures the repayment of a €350 million green bond maturing in October 2026. This loan can be withdrawn no earlier than three months before the maturity date of the mentioned green bond. The financing arrangements (the €250 million term loan and the €200 million RCF) ensuring the repayment of the green bond will mature in 2029.

The financing package was arranged by Danske Bank A/S, OP Corporate Bank Plc, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Moody's has a Baa3 senior secured rating on Tornator with a stable outlook.

For further information, please contact:

CFO Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2024, the group's turnover was approximately €213 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.8 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,600 FTE. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable well-being from forests.