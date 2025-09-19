As of September 18, The Qatar based Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. has been included in the FTSE Mid Cap Index following the September 2025 FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) Semi-Annual Review. Changes will be effective as of COB 18 Sep 2025.This inclusion reflects Estithmar Holding's growing footprint in both regional and global markets, further strengthening its visibility among international investors and underlining its position as one of the region's leading diversified public companies.

Estithmar Holding's Listing on FTSE Mid Cap Index is Effective (Photo: AETOSWire)

The FTSE Russell index is widely tracked by international institutional investors and asset managers, and Estithmar Holding's inclusion is expected to broaden its investor base globally, resulting in significant investment flows. The move also contributes to improving the financial attractiveness of the stock and supporting investor confidence in the company.

Commenting on the inclusion, Juan Leon, Holding CEO of Estithmar Holding, said: "Estithmar Holding's inclusion in the FTSE Mid Cap Index represents international recognition of our progress and growth trajectory. This milestone opens new doors for global investors to participate in our success story, hand in hand with our international expansion strategy, and it reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders, partners, and stakeholders. With our diversified portfolio spanning healthcare, services, real estate and touristic investment, and specialized contracting, Estithmar Holding remains focused on sustainable growth and expanding our impact across the region and beyond."

The FTSE Russell September 2025 review highlighted a total of ten new company additions across MENA markets. The review typically involves adding or removing stocks and adjusting their weight based on factors such as market capitalization, sector representation, and liquidity. With Estithmar Holding (IGRD) among the most notable inclusions, the changes are effective from close of business on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The inclusion marks another step in Estithmar Holding's journey of growth, following strong financial performance in H1 2025, with revenues reaching QAR 3.073 billion, net profit rising by 97% YoY to QAR 465 million, and market capitalization exceeding QAR 15.9 billion. Estithmar Holding's operates across 9 countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Iraq, The Maldives and others, with a work force of more than 28,000 employees spanning 100+ nationalities.

