The 2028 International Congress of the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT 2028) will be held in Yokohama from June 4 to June 8, 2028. Organized collaboratively by ISBT and The Japan Society of Transfusion Medicine and Cell Therapy (JSTMCT), this marks the event's return to Japan after 19 years, following three previous international (1960, 1996) and regional congresses (2009) held in the country.

YOKOHAMA JAPAN'S FIRST PORT OF CALL

Working in partnership with the City of Yokohama and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) and PACIFICO Yokohama supported JSTMCT's successful bid to host ISBT 2028. The decision is testament to Japan's advanced research capabilities, Yokohama's convenient access and robust support infrastructure, and PACIFICO Yokohama's outstanding reputation for hosting international conferences.

Comment from Professor Masahiro Satake, ISBT2028 Chair (Senior Counselor, Japanese Red Cross Society)

I am delighted that Yokohama has been selected to host ISBT 2028. With its excellent domestic and international access and exceptional infrastructure for hosting international conferences, I am confident that participants will find their stay in Yokohama highly rewarding. The ISBT is widely recognized as the leading authority in transfusion medicine, dedicated to promoting advancements in transfusion science and elevating global standards of practice. With the collaboration and support of all stakeholders, I am committed to ensuring that ISBT 2028 will be a productive and impactful event.

Event Details

Event Name: The 2028 International Congress of the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT 2028)

Dates: Sunday, June 4 to Thursday, June 8, 2028

Venue: PACIFICO Yokohama

Expected Attendance: 4,500 on-site participants (including approximately 3,500 from outside Japan)

Organizer: International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT)

https://www.isbtweb.org

ISBT2028 will bring together transfusion medicine professionals from around the world in Yokohama. Bridging the conference program with the local community, blood transfusion-related events for local citizens will also be held to coincide with the congress.

About the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau: The role of the Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (YCVB) is to employ the wealth of resources existing in the City of Yokohama and Kanagawa Prefecture to promote the region as an ideal destination for both tourists and international conventions. In this way, the YCVB is contributing to the reinvigoration of the City of Yokohama and surrounding areas, and the advancement of its globalization.

