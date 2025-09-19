Robot End-Effector Market Is Expected To Reach US$13.76 Billion By 2031 With CAGR Of 14.5% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global robot end-effector market is observing significant growth owing to the scaling of industrial robotics across industries; surge in adoption of cobots in SMEs; and expansion of automotive manufacturing.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the robot end-effector market comprises a vast array of type, application, industry, robot type, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Check valuable insights in the Robot End-Effector Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report -https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007084

Overview of Report Findings

1.Market Dynamics and Insights: The growing use of mobile collaborative robots (cobots) among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is fueling the growth of the robot end-effector market. These cobots appeal to SMEs because they are cost-effective, adaptable, and easy to integrate into existing workflows.

Unlike traditional industrial robots, which often require large upfront investments and complex setups, mobile cobots provide a flexible automation option that fits within smaller companies' financial and operational limits. Their intuitive programming and ability to handle various tasks suit businesses with limited technical resources. Additionally, the ongoing expansion of the automotive manufacturing sector is boosting the need for advanced automation solutions, including robotic systems and specialized end effectors.

2.Regional Insights: As companies strive to boost efficiency, accuracy, and workplace safety, there has been a notable rise in the demand for advanced robotic technologies, including high-performance end effectors. North America, supported by its robust industrial foundation and early adoption of smart manufacturing practices, is leading this shift. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare increasingly utilize robotic arms equipped with advanced end effectors to streamline production, perform intricate operations, and reduce human exposure to dangerous tasks.

A significant development occurred in November 2024, when German auto parts manufacturer Schaeffler partnered with Agility Robotics to roll out a large number of Digit humanoid robots worldwide by 2030-covering facilities in North America. This move signals a growing trend toward integrating humanoid robots with sophisticated hand-like end effectors into manufacturing environments. To meet evolving operational needs, companies are investing in advanced end-effector technologies, including adaptive grippers, vacuum-based tools, and sensor-embedded systems that enhance precision and adaptability. The increased use of collaborative robots (cobots) is also driving demand for end effectors designed for safe human-robot interaction.

In August 2024, Figure AI unveiled the "Figure 02," a new humanoid robot with advanced five-fingered hands capable of lifting up to 25?kg. These robots have already been tested at a BMW facility in South Carolina, highlighting the potential for humanoid robots with cutting-edge end effectors to become a mainstay in industrial automation.

3.Geographical Insights:Asia Pacific dominating the robot end-effector market with the highest market share in 2024.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Robot End-Effector Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007084

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is divided into traditional robots and collaborative robots.

In terms of robot type, the market is segmented into acute EHR, ambulatory EHR, and post-acute EHR.

Based on application, the market is segmented into handling, assembly, welding, processing, dispensing, and others.

In terms of industry, the market is segmented into automotive, metals and machinery, electrical and electronics, food and beverages, retail and e-commerce, and others.

The robot end-effector market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Ø Key Players: A few major companies operating in the robot end-effector market include ABB Ltd., SMC Corporation., DESTACO, Festo AG and Co. KG, Schmalz GmbH, KUKA AG, Piab AB, Staubli International AG., SCHUNK GmbH and Co. KG, and ZIMMER GROUP GmbH.

Ø Trending Topics: Industrial Robotics, Cobots in SMEs, E-commerce and Packaging Automation, Industry 4.0, among others.

Global Headlines on the Robot End-Effector Market

"Festo Packages a Multi-protocol Servo Drive and Motor into an Innovative Developer's Kit. The Festo CMMT-ST servo drive starter kit for control engineers and programmers offers a smart, low-cost way to learn how to commission and size Festo's multi-protocol family of servo drives that range from 300 W DC up to 12 kW AC. The EMMT-ST stepper motor features an absolute encoder, IP65 protection, an optional holding brake, and control via a single cable. QR codes included with the developer's starter kit link to Festo Automation Suite software for commissioning and Electric Motion Sizing software for sizing components for the application."

"Zimmer Group, a leading manufacturer in the automation industry that specializes in grippers, end-of-arm tooling, industrial shock absorbers, and linear clamping and braking elements, is exhibiting at Automate in Chicago, IL, at booth 2013. Show dates are May 6 to May 9 at McCormick Place. Zimmer Group will showcase ZiMo, a flexible robotic cell and new magnetic grippers for cylindrical battery cells. In partnership with ABB and FANUC, Zimmer Group will also offer gripper demonstrations on its collaborative robots."

Get Premium Copy of Robot End-Effector Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007084

Conclusion

The global robot end-effector market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rapid scaling of industrial robotics across sectors, increasing adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and ongoing expansion in automotive manufacturing.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), as of September 2024, over 4.28 million robots were operational in factories globally-a 10% rise year-on-year-indicating widespread automation integration. Industry leaders like ABB Robotics continue strengthening their portfolios with next-generation robots, enhancing flexibility and sustainability, and fueling demand for advanced end effectors. Cobots are becoming increasingly popular among SMEs due to their affordability, ease of use, and adaptability, particularly when paired with plug-and-play end effectors such as grippers and suction cups. Government-backed programs like NIST's Measurement Science for Manufacturing Robotics (MSMR) further support cobot adoption by providing tailored tools and standards, especially in dynamic SME environments.

Meanwhile, the automotive sector, a major driver of robotics demand, is investing in automation for tasks like welding, painting, and EV assembly, requiring highly specialized end effectors. Countries like Germany, Brazil, Poland, and Argentina demonstrate growing deployment of robotic systems to meet production demands. This convergence of industrial, SME, and automotive drivers is accelerating global robot end-effector market growth.

Therefore, the report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), robot manufacturers, technology providers, system integrators, distributors, and end users, with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Collaborative Robots Market Size, Growth & Forecast 2031

Robotic Process Automation Market Strategic Insights by 2031

Robotics Crawler Camera System Market Size, Top Players 2031

Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Growth and Share by 2031

Nursing Robots Market Analysis by 2031

Molecular Robotics Market 2021-2031: Share

3D Printing Robot Market Size - Growth, Share by 2031

Healthcare Companion Robots Market Insights and Updates 2031

Swarm Robotics Market Share and Growth (2021-2031)

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Arabic | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robot-end-effector-market-is-expected-to-reach-us13-76-billion-by-2031-with-cagr-of-14-5--the-insight-partners-302561476.html