The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased due to a directed issue and conversion of debt. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 23 September 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0061152170 Name: Rovsing Volume before change: 684,797 shares (DKK 6,847,970) Change: 55,500 shares (DKK 555,000) Volume after change: 740,297 shares (DKK 7,402,970) Price: 44,660 shares - DKK 59.00 (directed)

10,840 shares - DKK 36.90 (conversion) Face value: DKK 10 Short name: ROV Orderbook ID: 36995

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66