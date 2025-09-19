The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased due to a directed issue and conversion of debt. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 23 September 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0061152170
|Name:
|Rovsing
|Volume before change:
|684,797 shares (DKK 6,847,970)
|Change:
|55,500 shares (DKK 555,000)
|Volume after change:
|740,297 shares (DKK 7,402,970)
|Price:
|44,660 shares - DKK 59.00 (directed)
10,840 shares - DKK 36.90 (conversion)
|Face value:
|DKK 10
|Short name:
|ROV
|Orderbook ID:
|36995
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
