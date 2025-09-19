The "Portugal Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst expects the construction industry in Portugal to grow in real terms by 2.5% in 2025, supported by an increase in building permits and export activities, coupled with investments in transport and energy projects.

According to the Instituto Nacional de Estatistica (INE), the total number of building permits issued in the country grew by 14% year-on-year (YoY) in the first five months of 2025, following by an overall annual growth of 8.6% in 2024. In January 2025, government announced tax measures specifically aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of companies and improving employee salaries, which is likely to increase investment capacity in the construction industry.

The construction industry's output is expected to register an annual average growth of 1.7% between 2026 and 2029, supported by government investments in transport and energy infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's Recovery and Resilience Plans (RRP). The RRP plan consists of 83 investments and 32 reforms.

For instance, in June 2025, the country received the sixth payment of EUR1.34 billion ($1.5 billion) as a part of the European Union's EUR22.2 billion ($24.2 billion) Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) for the upgrade and development of healthcare, housing, including access to energy-efficient housing, social inclusion, and critical digital infrastructure.

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Portugal, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

