TrueRock Holdings, Inc.: TrueRock Construction Completes Road Project for NCDOT - Road Now Open to Traffic

UNION COUNTY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / TrueRock Construction today announced the completion of the road improvement project at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Potter Road in Union County, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The roadway has officially reopened to traffic, effective immediately.

The project, which included the construction of a new roundabout designed to improve traffic flow and enhance safety, began in July and required a temporary road closure. Crews have worked diligently to deliver the project and reopen the intersection as quickly as possible despite the delays resulting from the record rainfall during the month of July.

"We're proud to have partnered with NCDOT to deliver this important infrastructure project for Union County," said Thad Preslar, President of TrueRock Construction. "The new roundabout will reduce congestion, improve safety, and provide long-term benefits for the community."

Drew Boggs, CEO of TrueRock Holdings, Inc., added: "This project is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of the hardworking men and women across the entire TrueRock organization. Their commitment, long hours, and attention to detail ensured that we delivered a quality project for NCDOT and the community. I am proud of our team and the positive impact this project will have for years to come."

The completion of the Wesley Chapel Road and Potter Road intersection represents another successful collaboration between TrueRock Construction and NCDOT, underscoring the company's commitment to building safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions across North Carolina.

For more information about TrueRock Construction and its ongoing projects, please visit https://www.truerockholdings.com

Media Contact:

Anna Hicks

Public Relations Coordinator

TrueRock Construction, LLC

704-289-8482 x.300

ahicks@truerockinc.com

SOURCE: TrueRock Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/truerock-construction-completes-road-project-for-ncdot-road-now-open-t-1075749