Token Communities Ltd.: ASC Global is Moving Forward on Paradise Island Project

Paradise Island Phase One Design is now completed

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM) is announcing the completion of the architectural design of Paradise Island's Phase One development project.

According to David Champ, president and CEO of the company that ASC Global Inc. executed a L.O.I. with American Software Capital (ASC) in October 2024 to acquire the Paradise Island Project in Florida, it is a 165 acres premium development site, consisted by a peninsula, two larger islands and several smaller islands. Paradise Island is located on Peace River, Arcadia, Desoto County, north of Charlotte Harbor and Gulf of America (South of Sarasota and North of Naples). The proposed Phase One development is located on the Peninsula part right off Sunny Breeze Road and Paradise Golf Course, it will have 180 units of high-end steel-structure waterfront town houses, restaurant, retail space, marina, community pool, scenic pond and others on 22 acres of the peninsula portion. A co-development plan is now being discussed between American Software Capital and ASC Global Inc.

For further information or assistance, please contact the company at (631) 397-1111

