Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - OysterLink, a hospitality job platform, has released new poll data highlighting the pace of career advancement in the hospitality industry. According to the poll of hospitality professionals, the majority report that promotions take more than two years.





Key insights:



Question: "How long does it take for you to get promoted in hospitality?"

Less than 6 months: 8%

8% 6-12 months: 33%

33% 1-2 years: 17%

17% More than 2 years: 42%

"Hospitality is known for being dynamic and fast-paced, but these results show that career progression isn't always as rapid as many expect," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink.

What It Means for Hospitality

Restaurants and hotels can't rely on short-term perks alone to keep their teams engaged. If most workers are waiting more than a year-and many more than two-employers should rethink how they communicate career paths and offer skill-building opportunities. "Employers who want to keep their best people need to make promotion paths clearer and invest in professional development. For workers, knowing these timelines can help set realistic expectations and guide career planning," added Eric. OysterLink will continue to provide data-driven insights to help employers and workers navigate today's hospitality labor landscape.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a platform connecting restaurant and hospitality professionals with job opportunities. With job listings, including cashier or hostess in Miami, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

