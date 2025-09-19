Action Against Hunger: How a 17-Year-Old Student Is Transforming Food Security in Uganda

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Action Against Hunger

School Feeding and Nutrition in Uganda: How Students Are Leading Change

At just 17 years old, Patience Namuju is already changing lives in her community. She lives in Uganda's Karamoja region, known for its harsh, unpredictable weather and widespread food insecurity. People living there face a difficult reality: 45% of the population is facing crisis levels of food insecurity, and over 112,000 children under five were malnourished last year, according to an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report. But Patience is not sitting back-she's leading a movement to turn things around.

Patience is the chair of the Health and Nutrition Club at Lolachat Seed Secondary School. The club established a school garden where they grow vegetables, cassava, and eggplant. In a region where food can be scarce, this is a lifeline. Students benefit from access to fresh produce, as well as learning why diversified, nutritious diets are important and how to make good food choices. "The garden supplements our school meals," Patience says, her pride evident. "It's making a real difference."

In places like Karamoja, school lunch might be the only meal a child eats in a day. It is a crucial opportunity to help kids stay nourished and instill strong dietary habits. School feeding programs have been found to improve the height and weight of students in low- and middle-income countries, as shown in a recent study (Wang et al., 2021), as well as leading to better school attendance. With a healthy meal to sustain them, children can concentrate on their studies and fully engage in the school day, rather than being distracted by hunger.

Patience's club does more than provide nutritious food at school; it also empowers students with the ability to make sound dietary decisions on their own. Nutrition education is especially critical in places like Karamoja, where food is scarce and families face difficult choices about what to eat. Without the right knowledge, many struggle to meet their dietary needs even when some food is available. Research in eastern Uganda confirms this, showing that a lack of nutritional knowledge is one of the leading causes of malnutrition (Filipponi et al., 2024).

Educated club members are able to act as agents of change in their local food systems, helping their friends and families make dietary decisions with confidence. As nutritional information is shared, it can create a ripple effect throughout the community that will last long after graduation. In this way, Health and Nutrition Clubs "build a new culture that will improve nutrition outcomes in this region while enhancing food security in the long run," says Michael Ngiro, Food Security & Livelihood Extension Officer with Action Against Hunger.

Climate Resilience in Karamoja: Tackling Hunger in a Changing Environment

As stated by the Food and Agriculture Organization, school offers a unique opportunity to teach children about good nutrition and shape healthier food patterns. Health and Nutrition Clubs established by Action Against Hunger take this one step further, teaching students not only what healthy foods are, but also how to grow them.

Patience and her fellow club members are growing produce in their garden using climate-smart agriculture techniques. They plant drought-resistant crop varieties that will have a better chance at surviving Karamoja's lengthening dry spells. They also learn about crop rotation and using manure as an organic fertilizer, two agroecological practices that preserve soil health and boost crop yields. With this hands-on experience, students gain an understanding of nutrition, sustainability, and food system resilience.

Improving Uganda's climate resilience is of primary importance. The World Bank recently published the Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) for Uganda, which warns that climate change could cut Uganda's economic growth by up to 3.1% by 2050 unless strong action is taken. If this were to happen, it would push more than 613,000 people into poverty and displace 12 million more. By equipping students with knowledge of climate-resilient practices, Action Against Hunger is not only strengthening their capacity to adapt but also investing in a generation prepared to safeguard Uganda's future.

Karamoja is among the regions most vulnerable to climate change. For generations, pastoralism has been the backbone of life, with families relying heavily on rainfall patterns and natural resources for food and income. But in an era of increasing climate volatility, this dependence has become increasingly difficult. Between 2018 and 2023, the region endured repeated droughts that decimated resources and fueled rising conflict. Climate shocks, conflict, and hunger form a self-reinforcing cycle, and once it begins, it is difficult to break. Strengthening Karamoja's climate resilience is urgent, before dwindling resources trigger even deeper crises in the years ahead.

Patience cares deeply about climate resilience and its role in improving food security. In 2024, she represented her school at the Karamoja Green School regional climate-change debate competition, an event that empowers young people to engage with climate change issues. Competing against peers from across the region, Patience and her team took home first place - a testament to their passion for the cause and the impact of their school's climate-smart garden.

The Future of Nutrition in Uganda

Since the Health & Nutrition club started in 2023, Patience has grown its membership to over 30 students, all excited to spread the word about healthy eating. Now, the club is looking ahead with ambitious plans to expand its garden. As Patience explains, "We hope to increase the size of our gardens to grow more nutritious foods for school use and sell the rest to generate income for the club." With this new initiative, students can gain an introduction to business planning, equipping them with valuable financial management and entrepreneurial skills that will serve them long after graduation.

Action Against Hunger is also expanding its garden program. Since 2023, the organization has supported 18 schools across Karamoja in establishing school gardens and Health and Nutrition Clubs, with another 32 clubs soon to launch in primary schools across the region. At the national level, Action Against Hunger is drawing on its expertise in school feeding and nutrition to advocate for a standardized school feeding program. The program is aimed at combating malnutrition and improving academic performance for students across Uganda.

Patience's story is a powerful reminder of what these efforts can achieve. "Once I finish secondary school, I look forward to studying a course related to nutrition and food security and coming up with innovative ways to enhance food security in my community," she says. Her commitment demonstrates the power of young leaders to drive change at the grassroots, making a hunger-free future in Uganda look more achievable than ever.

