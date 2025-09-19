Engage2Excel Named a Top WorkTech'25 Winner by Inspiring Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Engage2Excel, Inc., a leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, has once again been honored as a WorkTech'25 Winner for Vendors in 2025 by Inspiring Workplaces in partnership with TSC (formerly The Starr Conspiracy).

This prestigious recognition celebrates vendors whose technologies are shaping the future of work by putting people first. Engage2Excel was selected from a global pool of applicants for its innovative approach to enhancing employee experiences across the entire career lifecycle.

"Being recognized as a global WorkTech'25 leader for the second year is a tremendous honor," says Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel Group. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering personalized, research-backed solutions that inspire and support employees at every stage of their career journey."

Each WorkTech'25 entry was evaluated through a rigorous five-part application process, highlighting how the technology positively impacts employees, customers, and organizational purpose-all with the shared goal of building People First workplaces.

"The true credit goes to our passionate and dedicated team," said Jeff Gelinas, Employee and Consumer Engagement & Incentives at Engage2Excel. "We're proud to be the only provider in our space offering meaningful experiences throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Our mission is to help organizations create a workplace culture where people feel appreciated, empowered and driven to achieve their best."

To view the complete list of the WorkTech'25 Award winners, click here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client programs, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

